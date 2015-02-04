SEACHANGE’S TIMELINE LABS ACQUISITION DELIVERS OPERATIONS AND MARKETPLACE SYNERGIES

ACTON, Mass. (Feb. 4, 2015) – SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading global multiscreen video software innovator, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of social media analytics software developer TLL, LLC (“Timeline Labs”). Part of SeaChange’s growth strategy, this acquisition expands the Company’s customer base and extends its domain expertise to television broadcasting and online video, as well as enhancing SeaChange’s board of directors.

SeaChange has retained the former Timeline Labs employees and facilities in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Timeline Labs CEO Malcolm CasSelle has been appointed as Senior Vice President & General Manager of the new Digital Media business unit of SeaChange.

SeaChange also announced the appointment of Timeline Labs co-founder and Executive Chairman Ed Wilson to its board, effective immediately. Mr. Wilson is currently a partner in content developer New Form Digital, and President & CEO of Dreamcatcher Broadcasting. A seasoned, high-profile media executive, advisor and angel investor, Mr. Wilson has previously served as President at Tribune Broadcasting, President at Fox Television Network, President at NBC Enterprises, President of CBS Enterprises, and SVP at Sony Pictures Television.

“The core Timeline software platform is very well established in broadcasting, and I’m confident in our combined ability to grow faster in that target segment and globally in segments including SeaChange’s core markets,” said SeaChange CEO Jay Samit. “Our cross-selling and marketing collaboration has progressed rapidly since December. SeaChange has been applying the competitive and market advantages of a proven platform for social media analytics and content towards opportunities in multiscreen TV and OTT.”

Samit continued, “I’m particularly pleased that our acquisition brings Ed and Malcolm into our fold. Their TV operations, programming, and social media sector expertise will broaden SeaChange’s capacity for developing innovative software products that let our customers prosper amid challenging market dynamics.”

The SeaChange Timeline SaaS platform enables local broadcasters, local and national news organizations, cable news channels and other media companies and brands to analyze social media messages in real-time, find and broadcast newsworthy social trends and insights, and measure viewing audience engagement across television, mobile and PC. Timeline platform customers include FOX Television Stations, Sinclair, Media General and Tribune broadcast television stations, as well as online providers like 120Sports.com.

Through its acquisition of Timeline Labs, SeaChange is now both a partner and technology provider for the NewCoin local TV audience measurement venture with FOX Television Stations, Tribune Media and Univision. NewCoin’s mission is to harness the data-gathering power of currently available and emerging technologies in order to create a broader based measurement tool that will accurately measure audiences across the entire spectrum of linear and digital platforms.

Under the terms of the definitive acquisition agreement announced Dec. 22, 2014, SeaChange agreed to pay $14 million in cash and issue $8 million in shares of SeaChange stock to Timeline Labs shareholders. An additional payment of up to $2.5 million in deferred performance-based consideration, payable in shares of SeaChange stock, will be based on financial targets for Timeline Labs over a two-year period with payment upon achievement of these metrics occurring annually. For fiscal 2016, the transaction is anticipated to be neutral to SeaChange’s non-GAAP earnings per share, as previously stated.

During Digital Entertainment World (Los Angeles, Feb. 10-12) SeaChange will showcase Timeline and the Rave premium OTT platform. Malcolm CasSelle will participate in the conference panel OTT TV Ecosystem: Opportunities & Strategies. Go to www.schange.com/company/events to book an appointment with SeaChange.

About SeaChange International

Ranked among the top 250 software companies in the world, SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) enables transformative multiscreen video services through an open, cloud-based, intelligent software platform trusted by cable, telco and mobile operators and media companies globally. Personalized and fully monetized video experiences anytime on any device, in the home and everywhere, are the product of the Company’s superior multiscreen, advertising and video gateway software products.

SeaChange’s customers include many of the world’s most powerful media brands including all major cable operators in the Americas and Europe, and the largest telecom companies in the world. Headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, SeaChange is TL 9000 certified and has product development, support and sales offices around the world. Visit www.schange.com.