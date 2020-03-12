SDVI Extends EMEA Presence to Support Growing Business

Tom Evans Will Oversee SDVI's Growth and Development in Region As General Manager, EMEA

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — March 11, 2020 — SDVI, the industry's leading supplier of cloud-native media supply chain solutions, today announced that Tom Evans has joined the company as general manager, EMEA. This newly created role reflects the increase in demand for cloud-based supply chains in EMEA and is part of the company's long-term initiative to support significant industry transformation and growth across the region.

With its increased presence in EMEA, SDVI is well positioned to support media organizations' ongoing transformation to deliver more content to customers across a broad range of platforms. The SDVI Rally cloud-based media supply chain platform facilitates technical agility, enables significant operational efficiency gains, and provides a solid platform for future business growth.

"Over the past two decades, Tom has helped some of the media industry's biggest names —nationals and multinationals throughout Europe, Australasia, and the U.S. — to embrace new technologies and business models that drive greater efficiency and profitability," said SDVI CEO Lawrence Kaplan. "Tom is highly adept at finding unique solutions to complex operational and technology problems — experience that makes him a great fit for SDVI, particularly as we step up our commitment throughout Europe."

"Recent and ongoing SDVI Rally deployments in EMEA demonstrate a readiness and an appetite for media supply chain modernization," said Evans. "It's an exciting time to be bringing next-generation media supply chain management to the region, and the Rally platform addresses the many challenges and opportunities facing EMEA media organizations in today's competitive marketplace."

Evans has served in executive and advisory roles for leading media, entertainment, and telco companies, including A+E Networks, the BBC, BT, Cognizant, Disney, NBCUniversal, Sky and Telstra, helping them embrace new technologies and change.

He comes to SDVI from Baringa Partners, where he was director for the company's Technology, Media, and Telco (TMT) practice. While Evans earned his MBA at the University of Bath and today is based in the U.K., he has lived and worked across EMEA, North America, and APAC.

Further information about SDVI and the company's Rally platform is available at www.sdvi.com.

About SDVI

SDVI Corporation was founded on the premise that there is a better way to run and optimize media facilities. Modern technical approaches can help, but this challenge is not entirely technical — it's also fundamentally commercial. SDVI brings supply chain thinking and modern technical approaches to the space, backed by decades of experience in the media and entertainment technology sectors. SDVI is a privately held company, based in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in the U.S. and Europe. Visit www.sdvi.com for more information.

Tom Evans, General Manager, EMEA for SDVI Corporation