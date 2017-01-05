SCTE/ISBE Issues Call for Papers for SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2017

JAN. 5, 2017 (Exton, PA)—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), along with its global brand, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), has announced the Call for Papers for the premier cable telecommunications engineering event, SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2017.

SCTE/ISBE is seeking proposals for papers and presentations for technical sessions that will be conducted during the annual event, which will take place Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 17-20, at the Colorado Convention Center, in Denver. The Expo 2017 Program Committee, co-chaired by Jim Blackley, Executive Vice President, Engineering and Information Technology for Charter Communications, and Terry Cordova, Executive Vice President and CTO of Altice USA, will review all technical proposals.

The due date for submission of proposals is Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

The Expo 2017 Program Committee specifically is targeting papers in the following key areas:

Evolved Network—Wireline and Wireless

Cloud and Virtualization

Security and Authentication

Business Services

Customer Journey

Future Services and Technologies

Complete details are available in the Call for Papers, which can be accessed by clicking here.

SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation and deal-making that power the industry’s technology future. As a nexus for operators, technology partners and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technology, products and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations and increase customer satisfaction. In addition to learned presentations and technology-centric exhibits, Cable-Tec Expo features the SCTE/ISBE IP Challenge; the International Cable-Tec Games; and valuable learning that is driven by peer-to-peer interaction and networking. Cable TV Pioneers will hold its 2017 annual banquet in conjunction with Cable-Tec Expo, on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Registration, attendance, exhibit and sponsorship/advertisement information about SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2017 is expected to become available in the near future at http://expo.scte.org.