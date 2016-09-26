FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: 800-542-5040

Joe Madagan, SCTE/ISBE Editor, Marketing & Communications, jmadagan@scte.org

Paul Schneider, PSPR, Inc. for SCTE/ISBE, pspr@att.net, 215-817-4384

Visit SCTE/ISBE online at www.scte.org

SCTE/ISBE AND OPXL FORGE PARTNERSHIP

TO EXPAND AVAILABILITY OF TECHNICAL WORKFORCE TRAINING

SEPT. 26, 2016 (Philadelphia, PA)—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), and opXL Learning Systems (opXL), a provider of customized training improvements for broadband service provider organizations, today announced a broad partnership that is intended to significantly expand workforce learning and development opportunities for cable system operators.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will team to make existing opXL Safety and HFC Technician courses available to SCTE/ISBE’s 25,000 members via SCTE/ISBE’s learning infrastructure. In addition, the partnership will enable opXL and SCTE/ISBE jointly to drive the development of new training content and will position opXL as a sales channel for coursework covered by the partnership.

The announcement was made on the eve of SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2016, the industry’s leading technology event, which is being conducted through Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

“opXL’s strong technical knowledge base, its engaging curricula and its results-oriented methodologies all have established it as a ‘go-to’ resource for training expertise,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE/ISBE. “By collaborating on both course creation and distribution through both SCTE and ISBE, we can accelerate the global availability of customized, personalized training that can have a direct and meaningful impact on operators’ bottom lines.”

“With its vast membership base, its deep relationships with operators and technology partners and its role as the industry’s only ANSI-accredited standards body, SCTE/ISBE is able to expand both the footprint of opXL training as well as the portfolio of course offerings,” said Tom Gorman, president of opXL. “We look forward to building a relationship that will achieve the goals of both of our organizations—a better-trained, more valuable workforce for our industry.”

SCTE/ISBE will begin offering opXL courses through its learning infrastructure later this year. The Safety Series includes refresher training for Ladder Safety, Driving, Bucket Truck Safety, Electrical Safety (two courses) and Slips, Trips and Falls. The HFC Technician programs include Cable Math, RF Theory & Troubleshooting and AC Power. All courses are interactive, are offered online, and include rich animations and graphics.

More information on SCTE/ISBE learning and development offerings is at http://www.scte.org/courses.

####

opXL Learning Systems is the brainchild of two industry veterans; Tom Gorman, who after three decades of operations experience and a stint as the Chairman of SCTE’s Board of Directors, built a successful broadband consulting business, opXL (for operational Excellence). Neil Sullivan, a former colleague, started an online training development business, and they both realized they shared a vision for building advanced training programs for the industry and combined their businesses in 2014.

Today, the cable/broadband industry is highly competitive, and a well-trained workforce is the competitive advantage. Employing efficient and engaging ways to train the workforce is imperative. Using state-of-the-art instructional design and assessments, the power of online training can keep employees’ skills up to the challenges of providing top-notch services to demanding consumers. Visit opXL at www.opxl.net.

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineersis part of a unique ecosystem that has the power to prepare the workforce to meet the ever-changing demands of the Telecommunications Industry. Our members can realize streamlined delivery of products and services, improved customer satisfaction, and increased employee retention rates directly impacting business results. In cooperation with our partners, CableLabs® and NCTA, the Society prepares tomorrow’s telecommunications leaders by communicating new Industry trends and technology, developing standards, and delivering relevant training and certification programs to enhance members’ expertise and professional development. The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers and its global brand, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), build value for corporate, vendor, and individual members by creating peer networking opportunities, professional mentoring, and communication of Industry information. Visitwww.scte.org. Connect at www.scte.org/socialmedia.

.

140 Philips Rd. Exton, PA 19341-1318 USA 800-542-5040 | 610-363-6888

Reply to: press@scte.org to UNSUBSCRIBE