SCTE•ISBE's Derek DiGiacomo Named to 2019 Environmental + Energy 100

May 15, 2019 (Exton, PA)—Derek DiGiacomo, senior director, Energy Management Programs and Business Contunity for The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), and SCTE•ISBE lead for the cable industry’s Energy 2020 program, has been named to the Environmental + Energy 100 by Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today.

DiGiacomo, who has spearheaded SCTE•ISBE’s leadership in helping the industry reduce energy costs and consumption and increase green-sourced energy, was among those recognized at ELEMCON, the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Conference today in Denver. The Environment and Energy Leader 100 (E + E 100) annually recognizes leaders, innovators, shaker-uppers and doers in the environmental and energy management space. Honorees are nominated by peers and selected based on their impact on the industry or the company in which they work.

“From the very beginnings of our energy management efforts, Derek’s work has contributed immeasurably to our significant achievements on behalf of the industry,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “His well-deserved recognition within Environment Leader and Energy Manager Today’s elite group of change agents demonstrates that the progress we’re making in cable is being noticed by the industry at large.”

“I’m grateful for this honor, but let’s not forget that Energy 2020 is a team effort that’s been embraced by the entire industry,” said DiGiacomo. “Much of the credit for this award goes to the commitment of the Energy 2020 program leadership, as well as the continued hard work and dedication of the SCTE Standards Energy Management Subcommittee members who are producing the tools to help us reach our goals.”

As project director for the Energy Management Subcommittee (EMS), DiGiacomo helps to drive standards in such areas as: Facilities, Fleet, Microgrids; Alternative Energy; and Sustainability. At SCTE•ISBE’s Exton, PA headquarters, DiGiacomo has helped to engineer a 50% reduction in the dependency of grid-supplied power. A 20-year veteran of the cable telecommunications industry, he holds a Master’s of Science degree in Telecommunications and Network Management from Syracuse University and is an alumnus of the National Renewable Energy Labs (NREL) Executive Leadership Academy Class of 2017.

Energy 2020 brings together cable operator and vendor expertise to create alignment on standards and operational practices, to drive design and implementation of equipment, and to create SCTE•ISBE training resources that will enable workforce teams to optimize technology for maximum efficiency. More information on Energy 2020 and the SCTE•ISBE Energy Management Program is available at http://www.scte.org/energy/ or by e-mailing energy@scte.org.