SCTE•ISBE to Show the ‘ROI’ in Cable Learning at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® Event

SEPT. 6, 2017 (Exton, PA)—Two leading education professionals—Bloomsburg University’s Dr. Karl Kapp and Comcast’s Dr. Martha Soehren—will be featured speakers when the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), draw the most direct line yet between learning and development and cable operator Return on Investment at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2017.

At an invitation-only Learning & Development Experience event on Wednesday, Oct. 18, Kapp, Director of the Institute for Interactive Technologies and Professor of Instructional Technology at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania, and Soehren, Senior Vice President and Chief Talent Development Officer of Comcast, will deliver a seminar that will highlight the value of a well-trained workforce. The speakers will discuss learning theory, practical implementation at the MSO level, and real-life examples of how successful learning translates to improved business metrics, as well as the benefits of specific learning tactics and mentoring programs.

Closely aligned with the Expo program, the seminar will be a focal point of a series of events that are designed to bring Learning and Development and Human Resources professionals together for knowledge sharing and networking. The L&D Experience will feature VIP seating at the Cable-Tec Expo Opening General Session, discussion of the value of learning and development during a buffet lunch, and a private tour of new technologies being demonstrated on the show floor. In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to “test-drive” VirtuLearn™, a new element of SCTE•ISBE’s CORTEX Expert Development System™ that enhances learning and develops expertise through 3D simulation, games, and other digital resources.

“As operators deploy the technologies that will underpin the next generation of services, a highly skilled, expert workforce will be a key ingredient to success,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “Dr. Martha Soehren and Dr. Karl Kapp bring expert viewpoints from within and beyond the industry that will give Learning & Development Experience attendees a 360-degree view of how well-executed educational programs—most notably SCTE•ISBE training—can more than pay for themselves in improved faster rollouts of new services, reduced churn, and higher subscriber satisfaction.”

Kapp is an international speaker on learning innovation and technology and has written seven books exploring the research, theoretical foundations, and application of effective technology-enhanced learning. Soehren, an SCTE•ISBE Board member, has been responsible for all areas of Comcast learning and development for more than a dozen years and is on the Doctorate of Learning Advisory Board for the GSE/Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The industry’s leading conference and exposition, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®will be conducted Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 20 at the Colorado Convention Center, in Denver. This year’s Expo will feature keynote remarks by two of the industry’s most highly regarded executives, Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries and Charter Communications Chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge. In addition, Expo 2017 will feature a rich lineup of educational content, including an unprecedented 98 technical workshop sessions.

Expo week begins on Monday, Oct. 16 with a One Day Immersion program at The Cable Center; the event is supported by the Emma Bowen Foundation and is designed to stimulate career opportunities for college students, recent graduates, and graduate-level candidates. On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the agenda will feature the start of almost four-dozen technical workshops, as well as the Cable TV Pioneers Annual Banquet and Class of 2017 induction ceremonies. Expo registration and additional information on registration options are available at http://expo.scte.org.

