SCTE•ISBE Promotes Geoffrey Matt To VP, Finance and Accounting

AUG. 8, 2019 (Exton, PA)—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced the promotion of Geoffrey Matt to Vice President, Finance and Accounting.

Matt, who most recently had been director of finance for SCTE•ISBE, is responsible in his new position for developing and executing financial strategies, ensuring budgetary compliance and other duties that will enable SCTE•ISBE to continue to fulfill its mission as the applied science arm of the cable telecommunications industry. He replaces Cathy Karch, who retired last month.

“As a not-for-profit enterprise, our focus is on maximizing the conversion of member dues and program income into new training content, proactive standards activity and transformative IT initiatives that boost ROI for our industry,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “Geoff Matt’s finance acumen, eye for detail and diligence will continue the tradition of sound fiscal management we’ve enjoyed most recently under Cathy Karch.”

Matt joined SCTE•ISBE in 2016 after two years with Unisys Corporation, for which he led facility forecasting and budgeting processes for the Americas. Earlier in his career he worked with Safeguard Business Systems, the New Meadowlands Stadium Company and Paragon Solutions.

A graduate of St. Joseph’s University with a B.S. in Business Administration, Matt earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance from Montclair State University. He also has received certificates from the SCTE•ISBE Management Development Program at Georgia Tech and the SCTE•ISBE-Tuck Executive Leadership Program at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.