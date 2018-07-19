SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute Sets New Attendance Record

JULY 17, 2018 (Exton, PA)—After a record-setting year for the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced 2019 dates for its programs at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth and at Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business.

The Leadership Institute—which attracted a best-ever 114 attendees across both programs earlier this year—announced the following dates for 2019:

· Monday through Thursday, March 11-14—SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business, in Atlanta. More information is at http://www.scte.org/georgiatech.

· Sunday through Friday, May 5-10—SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth, in Hanover, N.H. More information is at http://www.scte.org/tuck.

Designed to enhance leadership, organizational management, and critical-thinking skills, the SCTE•ISBE-Tuck and SCTE•ISBE-Georgia Tech programs deliver high-value blends of academic enrichment and first-person insights from established industry leaders. Attendees at SCTE•ISBE-Tuck gave the 2018 program a 4.8 rating out of a possible 5.0; SCTE•ISBE-Georgia Tech achieved a 4.74 score based on attendee surveys.

Leadership Institute guest speakers for 2018 included Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast Cable and senior executive vice president of Comcast Corporation, and Tom Adams, executive vice president of Charter Communications, as well as Jon Cave, vice president, Video, Broadband and Xfinity Home Device, Product Strategy, Comcast Cable; Drew Davis, executive director, Wi-Fi Technology, Cox Communications; JR Flesch, director, Advanced Technology CPE/Office of the CTO, ARRIS; Kim Keever, senior vice president and CISO, Cox Communications; Dan Murphy, senior vice president, Engineering, Central Division, Comcast Cable; and Larry Wolcott, Fellow and Distinguished Engineer, Comcast Cable.

“The real-world perspectives of our guest speakers are among the features that set SCTE•ISBE-Tuck and SCTE•ISBE-Georgia Tech apart from other adult education programs,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “We’re grateful to Dave Watson, Tom Adams and all of our speakers for the time and effort they put in to enhancing the value of our programs to make this year’s events among the best ever.”

The SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute has enhanced the careers of more than 700 current and future leaders over the past seven years. SCTE•ISBE-Tuck is designed to help C-Level executives, vice presidents, and senior directors foster the leadership and critical-thinking skills needed for the creation and implementation of successful business and technology strategies. The program leverages the faculty and resources of the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, which is consistently ranked among the world’s Top 10 business schools by Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, The Economist, and U.S. News & World Report. The SCTE•ISBE-Georgia Tech curriculum develops the leadership and organizational management skills of high-potential, mid-level cable engineering and operations professionals. More information on both programs is available in the Education section of www.scte.org.