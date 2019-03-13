SCTE•ISBE Grows Global Role at Seminario Internacionales de Telecomunicaciones

MARCH 13, 2019 (Exton, PA)—In a continued expansion of its role as a leading global source of cable telecommunications knowledge, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE) will have broad range of participation before and at Seminario Internacional de Telecomunicaciones from Monday through Thursday, March 25 through 28, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

During a pre-conference board meeting and on all three days of the conference, SCTE•ISBE senior vice president, engineering and CTO Chris Bastian and executive director, technical sales, learning & development Steve Harris will share expertise in such areas as the industry’s commitment to 10G services, WiFi 6, DOCSIS 3.1 and other technologies, as well as the ability of learning systems to harness the latest methodologies to drive measurable business results for the industry.

On Bastian’s agenda are a pre-conference discussion of SCTE•ISBE’s CORTEX Expert Development System® and how it is increasing ROI for cable system operators; a joint presentation with CableLabs® COO Chris Lammers regarding the roadmap to and potential of cable’s promised 10G service capability; a visionary panel conversation with some of the industry’s most prominent technologists, including: Lammers, Comcast’s Jorge Salinger, Cox’s Jeff Finkelstein, iZZi’s Israel Macedo and Telecom Argentina’s Miguel Fernandez; and a presentation on the power and potential impact of WiFi 6. Harris will speak on in-home WiFi readiness as well as the race to 10G, and also will conduct a one-day boot camp on DOCSIS 3.1 essentials and troubleshooting.

SCTE•ISBE’s Seminario Internacional de Telecomunicaciones participation follows its highly-successful debut last month of Conferencias SCTE•ISBE in conjunction with Andina Link Internacionales 2019 in Cartegena, Colombia. In addition, SCTE•ISBE last year announced that Millicom had become the first operator in Latin America to secure an enterprise license for SCTE•ISBE training. Millicom is providing 700 of its employees and business partners with access to Spanish-language training in on-premises installation, cable distribution, and wireless technologies. SCTE•ISBE also annually hosts a one-day Conferencias SCTE•ISBE at Jornadas Internacionales, in Buenos Aires.

More information on SCTE•ISBE’s Latin American programs is available through Matt Aden, vice president, sales and operations for SCTE•ISBE, at maden@scte.org or through SCTE•ISBE’s LatAm training partner, TVC. A list of SCTE•ISBE Spanish language courses is at https://www.scte.org/SCTE/Professional_Development/CALA.aspx. More information on SCTE•ISBE courses can be found at http://www.scte.org/courses.