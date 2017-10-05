SCTE•ISBE to Demo NetworkSim 3D Training Environment as Part of CORTEX VirtuLearn Tools Exhibit at Cable-Tec Expo

OCT. 5, 2017 (Exton, PA)—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), will unveil a next-generation 3D product that increases training efficiency and effectiveness as part of a demonstration of its CORTEX VirtuLearn™ suite of tools this month at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec ExpoÒ.

CORTEX NetworkSim™ is an online training environment that uses three-dimensional simulations to provide virtual hands-on training on installation, troubleshooting, and management of a wide range of devices from leading manufacturers across the cable network. During Expo, SCTE•ISBE will show how CORTEX NetworkSim expedites the ability of cable workforce professionals to increase proficiency in such areas as: home installation of video, voice, data, Wi-Fi, and security equipment; installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting of outside plant; commercial and enterprise services; and the headend.

SCTE•ISBE will show NetworkSim and the three other elements of VirtuLearn—LightningMods™ quick learning tools, eBooks™, and VirtuGame™ that reinforce learning concepts—at the CORTEX Lounge, located at Booth 451 in the Exhibit Hall during SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo exhibit hours from Wednesday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 20 at the Colorado Convention Center, in Denver.

“As learning technology has improved and the needs of the industry have changed, SCTE•ISBE has been committed to finding new ways to implement training that minimizes impact on field operations and optimizes ROI,” said Matt Aden, vice president, sales operations for SCTE•ISBE. “By collaborating with opXL, we’ve created a unique platform that enables workforce team members to independently learn, gain real-time feedback, and retain their newfound knowledge.”

Designed for SCTE•ISBE by opXL Learning Systems, a provider of customized training improvements for broadband service provider organizations, CORTEX NetworkSim meets the varied needs of cable technology training for MSOs and contract installation companies, as well as manufacturers and vendors seeking to integrate product-specific training with general, industry-standard training. The new platform is geared to provide results for any technician seeking career advancement, including: new hires just beginning their career in broadband and performing installations and reconnects; service technicians responding to customer requests; and maintenance technicians ensuring proper functioning of network plant.

“The need to maximize training without impacting field engineers’ day-to-day operational availability historically has been an important consideration for cable system operators,” said Tom Gorman, president, opXL. “CORTEX NetworkSim has been designed to enable cable technical workforce members to increase skills and knowledge anytime, anywhere, and to serve as an essential technical resource that can provide on-the-job guidance when needed.”

The industry’s leading conference and exposition, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expowill be conducted Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 20. The Opening General Session features a star-studded lineup of industry speakers, including: a keynote conversation between Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, and Tony Werner, President, Technology and Product of Comcast Cable; and keynote remarks by Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications. A panel discussion on operations featuring three highly regarded executives—Debi Picciolo, senior vice president of operations, West Region for Charter Communications; Ed Marchetti, senior vice president of operations for Comcast’s Northeast Division; and Patricia Martin, vice president, service assurance for Cox—will be moderated by Leslie Ellis, president of Ellis Edits andMultichannel Newstechnology columnist. An Annual Awards Luncheon panel later that day will feature Bruce McClelland, CEO of ARRIS, and Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast Cable, and will be moderated by Jeff Baumgartner, technology editor ofMultichannel News.

Expo Week begins on Monday, Oct. 16 with a One Day Immersion program at The Cable Center; the event is supported by the Emma Bowen Foundation and is designed to stimulate career opportunities for college students, recent graduates, and graduate-level candidates. On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the agenda will feature the start of almost four-dozen technical workshops, as well as the Cable TV Pioneers Annual Banquet and Class of 2017 induction ceremonies. Other highlights of Cable-Tec Expo 2017 include an ongoing series of thought-leadership presentations at Innovation Theater in the heart of the Exhibit Hall, an International Experience underscoring Expo’s growing importance within the global cable community, and the CORTEX Olympics recognizing workforce expertise. Terry Cordova, vice chairman, business development–network and technology services for Altice USA, and Jim Blackley, executive vice president, engineering and information technology for Charter Communications, are program co-chairs for Expo 2017.

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology suppliers, and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction. In addition to learned presentations and technology-centric exhibits, Cable-Tec Expo features valuable learning, peer-to-peer interaction, and networking opportunities that are designed to prepare the technology workforce for the advent of future products and services.Registration and additional information on registration options are available at http://expo.scte.org.