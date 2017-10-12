SCTE•ISBE CABLE-TEC EXPO WEEK SPURS FLURRY OF INDUSTRY COLLABORATION

Exton, PA—When SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec ExpoÒ returns to Denver this year, it will attract plenty of company: A wide variety of industry and related organizations are leveraging the presence of cable’s premier showcase for technology innovation, learning, and networking—creating an “Expo Week” of activity that maximizes return on travel investments.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 16, industry organizations such as the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), the American Cable Association (ACA), the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT), and the Cable TV Pioneers will be among those conducting events in conjunction with Expo, the flagship event of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global brand, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE).

Cable-Tec Expo is set for Oct. 17-20 at the Colorado Convention Center. Among activities on the agenda are:

Collaboration with NCTA and CableLabs® to produce the first-ever Fall Technical Forum consisting of nearly 100 workshops and technical paper presentations outlining the near future of the industry.

A One-Day Immersion in Media, Entertainment, & Technology event at The Cable Center that enables college students, graduate-level candidates, and recent graduates to engage with industry executives and learn how to make the transition from academia to the corporate world. The event is being hosted and sponsored by The Cable Center and the Emma Bowen Foundation (Monday, Oct. 16).

A Leadership and Communications Seminar jointly presented by NAMIC, The Cable Center, and SCTE•ISBE that will focus on maximizing collaboration across multi-cultural teams and enhancing the ability of non-technical executives and staff to communicate effectively with engineers, developers, and product teams (Tuesday, Oct. 17).

The Cable TV Pioneers’ 51st annual banquet, highlighted by the induction of 20 new members who have demonstrated leadership, dedication to the industry, and commitment to their communities during cable careers that have spanned 20 years or more (Tuesday, Oct. 17).

A Small- to Medium-Sized Operator Experience that will enable executives and staff of those MSOs to maximize the value of Cable-Tec Expo through meetings, VIP tours and receptions, and educational content that are targeted to the needs of the small and midsized operator community (begins Wednesday, Oct. 18).

A continuation of the collaborative relationship with WICT and NAMIC that annually brings the Tech It Outconference to SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, raising awareness of leadership opportunities for women in cable technology (Thursday, Oct. 19).

A first-ever Wireless Live! program in partnership with Wireless Week and CED magazines. Scheduled for Innovation Theater in the heart of the Exhibit Hall, the event is expected to bring together some of the biggest names in wireless communications (Friday, Oct. 20).

“The evolution of new cable services is based on one of the industry’s bedrock principles: Technology as the foundation of business success,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “By working with our organization brethren to create joint and co-located events, we’re enabling the industry at large to get a peek behind the curtain at the products, solutions, and innovations that will power a brilliant future for operators, technology partners, and consumers.”

The industry’s leading conference and exposition, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo will be conducted Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 20 at the Colorado Convention Center. The Opening General Session features a star-studded lineup of industry speakers, including Opening General Session keynote remarks by Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, and Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications, and a panel discussion on operations featuring three highly regarded executives—Debi Picciolo, senior vice president of operations, West Region for Charter Communications; Ed Marchetti, senior vice president of operations for Comcast’s Northeast Division; and Patricia Martin, vice president, service assurance for Cox—and moderated by Leslie Ellis, president of Ellis Edits and Multichannel Newstechnology columnist. An Annual Awards Luncheon panel later that day will feature Bruce McClelland, CEO of ARRIS, and Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast Cable, and will be moderated by Jeff Baumgartner, technology editor of Multichannel News.

Expo 2017 highlights include almost four-dozen technical workshops and a technology-rich seminar on Remote PHY that is free to all paid Full Conference attendees, as well as an ongoing series of thought-leadership presentations at Innovation Theater in the heart of the Exhibit Hall. In addition, Expo will feature an International Experience underscoring Expo’s growing importance within the global cable community and the CORTEX Olympics events that recognize workforce expertise. Terry Cordova, vice chairman, business development–network and technology services for Altice USA, and Jim Blackley, executive vice president, engineering and information technology for Charter Communications, are program co-chairs for Expo 2017.

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction. In addition to learned presentations and technology-centric exhibits, Cable-Tec Expo features valuable learning, peer-to-peer interaction, and networking opportunities that are designed to prepare the technology workforce for the advent of future products and services. Registration and additional information on registration options are available at http://expo.scte.org.