SCTE Foundation seeks Oakes Scholarship applicants for WICT workshop

APRIL 21, 2020 (Exton, PA)—The SCTE Foundation today announced that it is accepting applications for a Catherine Oakes Memorial Leadership Scholarship for Women award to be used towards attendance at the Women in Cable Telecommunication (WICT) EDS: Executive Leadership Presence workshop to be held later this year.

The workshop, part of WICT’s Executive Development Series, is designed to help mid-career cable professionals to develop leadership presence as a means to inspire confidence, engage and influence others, and maintain productivity while increasing visibility and career mobility. The two-day program will introduce participants to a unique framework and toolkit of 21 specific attributes, skills and thought processes that work together to help them build the knowledge and skills needed to: project a strong executive presence; create powerful, high-impact first impressions; achieve a “Confident Casual®” style in both formal presentations and impromptu communications; and build and maintain a reputation for strong executive presence and a value-based leadership brand.

The SCTE Foundation’s $3,500 scholarship is open to all women who are SCTE•ISBE members. The funds are intended to defray the cost of the workshop as well as a portion of the winner’s travel and housing costs. The workshop is scheduled for Sept. 30–Oct. 1 at the Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego.

Scholarship applications are due May 29, 2020. More information and application materials are here.

The Oakes Scholarship was created to honor the senior vice president, operations for SCTE•ISBE who passed away suddenly in 2013. The scholarship is funded entirely by donations earmarked specifically for it. Donations can be made at the Oakes Scholarship page on the SCTE Foundation website. Oakes was a leading voice for diversity and inclusion in the cable engineering and operations workforce and was instrumental in the creation of Women’s TechConnect, a mentoring program for women technologists that is a joint initiative of SCTE•ISBE and WICT.

The SCTE Foundation is intended to nurture the career skills, opportunities and alliances that build and enable a diverse workforce to positively impact the communities cable serves. Notably to increase the technical, business and leadership skills of the telecommunications engineering workforce, promote technology and engineering in the early stages of education, attract and recruit women and minorities into an engineering career, and underpin cable workforce support for essential and emergency needs. More at http://foundation.scte.org.