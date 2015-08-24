Save 40% on GameSoundCon During Early-Bird Registration

Jump-start your career in video game audio at the leading conference on video game music and sound design in Los Angeles on November 3-4

Seattle, WA - GameSoundCon, the leading conference on video game music and sound design, has opened early bird registration for their 2015 conference to be held November 3 and 4 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. The popular conference features two days of sessions, panel discussions and hands-on workshops from over twenty of the game industry's leading composers, sound designers and audio directors and is the perfect foray into the fast-growing videogame audio industry. Register during early-bird registration before October 2 and save nearly 40% off the onsite admission price.

"The video game industry has been on a steady growth curve for years," said Brian Schmidt, Executive Director of GameSoundCon. "There are many ways for talented music composers and sound designers to carve out a great living making music and sound for games. GameSoundCon is designed to introduce newcomers to the industry as well as the latest technology, trends, and ideas for seasoned game audio pros."

GameSoundCon comprises four concurrent session tracks. Game Audio Essentialsfeatures presentations and panels on essential topics in game audio, specifically designed for professional composers and sound designers who want to expand into games. Game Audio Pro features talks and roundtables for seasoned game audio professionals, while separate sessions providing Hands-on FMOD Studio training and Hands-on WWise training allow attendees to bring their laptops and receive training on creating interactive music and sound effects using the industry's leading game audio design tools.

The featured keynote speaker for the 2015 conference is Chance Thomas. Chance is a well-known fixture in game audio. He led the movement which brought game music into the Grammy™ awards and helped found the Game Audio Network Guild. As a composer, he's scored blockbuster game titles like DOTA 2, James Cameron's Avatar and Lord of the Rings Online. These scores have been honored with dozens of industry awards and nominations, including 6 times for Music of the Year. Outside of gaming, his music has underscored commercial success and critical acclaim at the highest levels, including an Oscar™, an Emmy™, and billions of dollars in film and TV sales worldwide. His business interests range across studios, publishing and audio services, successfully supporting a music career spanning more than 30 years.

"GameSoundCon is a portal to the future," says Thomas. "There are so many opportunities for creativity, inventiveness and career progression composing music for video games and video game sound design. Great chops, tech savvy and business acumen are the price of admission and GameSoundCon pushes all those buttons. Attendees are exposed to real-world insights, training, networking and inspiration on all fronts and come away with significantly more value than they entered with."

Thomas is the author of a new university textbook Composing Music For Games: The Art, Technology and Business of Video Game Scoring, published by Focal Press (Oxford).

Where and when:

GameSoundCon 2015 Los Angeles will be held on November 3-4 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

For a complete list of speakers, sessions and more information or to register for GameSoundCon, visit www.GameSoundCon.com.



Pricing:

Early bird registration tickets are priced at $425, available now through 10/02/2015.

Pre-registration tickets costs $575, available from October 3 - November 2.

On-site tickets are priced at $695.

About SoundCon

SoundCon LLC is dedicated to education on the art, technology and business of composing for video games and video game sound design. With award-winning speakers and panelists from throughout the game and traditional audio industries, GameSoundCon is the leading music and sound conference specifically for the professional audio community. GameSoundCon creator and speaker Brian Schmidt received the Game Audio Network Guild's 2008 Lifetime Achievement Award, and is a 27 year veteran in the game audio industry, having composed award-winning game music and created sound effects for over 130 interactive games.

Photo Below- Keynote Speaker Chance Thomas: