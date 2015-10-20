SAUL GOLDBERG JOINS COVERT MEDIA AS HEAD OF UNSCRIPTED TELEVISION

Independent feature production, financing, and distribution company Covert Media today announced that former Electus development executive Saul Goldberg has been named Vice President, Head of Unscripted Television. Goldberg is the most recent hire for the new company that launched in August 2015, following the appointment of Elizabeth Schwan as President, International. Goldberg will lead the company’s efforts to expand into episodic content with an initial focus on unscripted television and will report directly to Covert Media CEO Paul Hanson.

Backed by the full financing of private equity fund Media Content Capital, Covert Media has begun to expand early in its business plan beyond the core feature film market into strategic areas such as episodic content.

Goldberg began his career at William Morris Endeavor before segueing to Electus in 2012 to work alongside founder Ben Silverman. As a creative executive there he developed a variety of concepts for television distribution. Goldberg currently serves as a producer on Fameless, David Spade’s new prank show on truTV, which he developed and sold to the network with Silverman and showrunner Kevin Healey. Originally from London, Goldberg studied at McGill University and New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts before moving to Los Angeles.

“Saul is extremely talented with exceptional instincts, great relationships, and an impressive understanding of the rapidly evolving television and digital marketplace,” said Covert Media CEO Paul Hanson. “He is exactly the kind of executive we have been seeking to lead our burgeoning television activity.”

“This is a tremendously exciting opportunity to launch Covert’s TV platform at a time when audiences have never been more thirsty for original, quality content,” said Goldberg. “I am thankful to Anton, Sasha and Paul for their backing, and to Ben Silverman for his brilliant tutelage.”

About Covert Media

Launched in August 2015, Covert Media is an independent production, financing, and distribution company based in Los Angeles, a partnership between global private equity fund Media Content Capital (MCC) and veteran film executive Paul Hanson. Covert Media focuses on high-quality, commercial content for worldwide audiences in the feature film, television, and digital marketplace by fostering meaningful relationships with filmmakers and creative artists. As it ramps up its staffing and production slate, Covert will service and support the library and upcoming projects for MCC-owned QED, including Barry Levinson’s comedy Rock the Kasbah, starring Bruce Willis, Bill Murray, Zooey Deschanel and Kate Hudson; The Family Fang, directed by Jason Bateman, who co-stars with Nicole Kidman and Christopher Walken; Franny, directed by Andrew Renzi and starring Richard Gere, Dakota Fanning and Theo James; and Time Out of Mind, from writer/director Oren Moverman and starring Richard Gere.