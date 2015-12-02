Military history brought tolifefrom prehistoric times to the present day

In what is one of the most compelling and exciting installations of multimedia technology to date, integration experts, Sarner created and installed a vast array of 700 graphics panels and content for over 100 audiovisual productions at the new National War Museum, Malta.

The Museum tells the story of Fort St Elmo’s rich and varied history, including the dramatic Great Siege of 1565 and Malta’s pivotal role in World War II for which it's citizenry were awarded the George Cross, the civilian equivalent of the Victoria Cross. Sarner worked with design consultants, Forward Architects Joint Venture and main contractor Camray to bring the project to life.

“Exhibits date back to the Bronze Age, around 2,500 B.C,” explains Ross Magri, Managing Director at Sarner. “AV Stumpfl players are configured to display our content onto the screen. We remotely access the severs to update as necessary usinga FTPserver or if there is a particular event or archaeological discovery made.”

Each player loops all data and multimedia-based content created by Sarner that is frame synchronised ensuring failsafe presentations when they are switched on in the morning till when the Museum closes.

“As visitors walk through the museum they are told the stories of the people, battles and ages in chronological order using visual displays and interactive elements.”

“A highlight of this brand new attraction is undoubtedly the immersive show, set inside the historic Cavalier, propelling visitors into the heart of these experiences,” adds Magri. Here, a Wings Engine Play is used to manage content over three projection areas.

Wings Engine Play is an industrial standard hardware platform that uses AV Stumpfl automatic camera based alignment calibration and has sophisticated production and show control capabilities.

The Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation in collaboration with Heritage Malta invested €15.5 million into Malta’s Fort St Elmo to transform this historical gem into an outstanding tourist attraction that opened in May 2015.

“This is yet another amazing use of our technology by Sarner. With thanks to the dynamic content, we’re delighted that the museum has wowed audiences since it’s opening,” says TobiasStumpfl, CEO at AV Stumpfl.

www.AVStumpfl.com