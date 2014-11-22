Sakhi TV Uses Harmonic Video Infrastructure for Fast, Cost-Effective Launch of India's First Women-Centered Channel

Integrated Solution Comprising Spectrum ChannelPort, Ellipse, and ProView Systems Speeds and Simplifies Playout of Visually Rich Programming

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Nov. 19, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Sakhi TV, India's first and only women-focused channel, has gone live using the Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) integrated channel playout system for ingest and branded playout along with the Ellipse(R) 3100 contribution encoder and ProView(TM) 7100 integrated receiver-decoder (IRD), stream processor, and transcoder for contribution applications. System integrator RGB Broadcasting supplied the complete solution, which has enabled the groundbreaking channel, based in Trivandrum, Kerala, to go to air very quickly and cost-effectively with a visually rich broadcast product.

"Only Harmonic video infrastructure could provide the high reliability, flexibility, and scalability required, as well as the ease of use and straightforward configuration that helped speed the launch of Sakhi TV's exciting new channel," said Shiju Jacob, director, RGB Broadcasting. "By integrating powerful graphics capabilities onto a trusted playout platform, the Harmonic Spectrum ChannelPort has dramatically reduced both the cost and complexity of bringing this new channel to air. Harmonic's Ellipse contribution encoders and ProView IRDs ensure that the quality of contributed video is nearly lossless. Together, these innovative solutions are enabling Sakhi TV in its goal to become the voice of the empowered Indian woman."

Sakhi TV develops programs, events, and standards and conducts public service through women's forums to safeguard the interests of women across India and the globe; to advocate for their empowerment and economic security for themselves and their families; and to promote quality living environments for them. The channel began live broadcasting in September, with the Harmonic ChannelPort providing integrated branding and master control switching with clip playback on the Harmonic Spectrum(TM) media server. The system enables operators to key multilayer graphics and dynamic text over live or recorded video with ease, thereby eliminating the need for costly external graphics systems.

Harmonic's Ellipse contribution encoders and ProView IRDs provide Sakhi TV with a high-density, scalable, and bandwidth-efficient solution that will enable the broadcaster to expand cost-effectively in the future. In addition to supporting a wide range of broadcast formats and standards, the Ellipse contribution encoders and ProView IRDs ensure that Sakhi TV maintains superior video quality throughout news broadcasts and other live productions.

"The launch of Sakhi TV represents an important milestone for India's broadcast industry, and it is also a powerful example of how Harmonic's affordable video delivery infrastructure can enable the country's expanding tier-2 broadcast market to take new channels to air simply and successfully," said Dan Taylor, general manager, India, Harmonic.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Ellipse(R) 3100 encoder, ProView(TM) 7100 IRDs, and Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) products. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these products may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the products may not meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as bandwidth efficiency, enablement of cost-effective future expansion, affordability, ease of use, flexibility, scalability, straightforward configuration, reduction in cost, superior video quality, and the support of a wide range of broadcast formats and standards.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2013, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

