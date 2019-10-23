SailTracks Selects AVIWEST to Broadcast Live, World-Renowned Sailing Races

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — Oct. 23, 2019 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that SailTracks, a German video producer specializing in sailing competitions, deployed AVIWEST PRO3 bonded cellular transmitters and StreamHub transceiver for live coverage of world-renowned sailing races, such as the Medal Races at the 2020 Hempel World Cup Series in Enoshima, Japan. SailTracks streams the races directly onto Facebook and YouTube, providing all followers with real-time results and insights. Compact and robust, the PRO3 Series has been directly installed aboard SailTracks' vessels, which track sailors closely during the competition.

"We were very impressed by the AVIWEST units' performance reach. The PRO3 allows us to go live in the open sea and stream high-quality videos, bringing the action to fans," said Marcus Baur, managing director of SailTracks. "We've tested several providers, and only AVIWEST could handle tough weather conditions — the temperature, humidity, and waves — while offering us the requested quality."

Using the PRO3 Series, which implements the Emmy® Award-winning Safe Streams Transport protocol, SailTracks can seamlessly stream live HD sailing races and store and forward recorded content even in the midst of unpredictable and unmanaged network conditions. Moreover, the AVIWEST PRO3 can synchronously backhaul multiple live feeds with perfect genlock and lip sync for multicamera, remote, and at-home productions.

With up to 12 3G/4G/5G-compliant network connections and Wi-Fi modems with patented high-efficiency custom antenna arrays, the PRO3 Series makes it easy for the German video producer to conduct live interviews and sailing events with flawless premium HEVC encoding. Another key benefit of the PRO3 Series is its SIP-based intercom to simplify communications between SailTracks' master control room and remote transmitter operators aboard ships.

"We provide SailTracks' team with an easy-to-deploy and easy-to-use live transmission solution that is efficiently integrated into its existing video production workflow," said Alexandre Augereau, sales manager at AVIWEST. "Moreover, by detecting and bonding together multiple IP network interfaces, our transmitters assure the delivery of live transmissions over internet networks, allowing high-quality streams from any location, even in the open sea."

About SailTracks (http://sailtracks.tv/)

SailTracks delivers powerful, simple and reliable solutions to track and broadcast any sailing event. In 2013, SailTracks embarked on the challenge of making the sport of sailing more entertaining and understandable. Since then it has changed the way sailing is experienced by a global sporting audience, be it through easy to use smartphone self-tracking or full-scale TV broadcasting.

SailTracks is the live broadcaster for the Hempel World Cup Series, the German Sailing League and the international Sailing Champions League.

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from live video applications for smartphones to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver and decoder platforms as well as a cloud-based management system with live video service capabilities.

Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.

