SACHTLER’S BESTSELLING VIDEO 18 FLUID HEAD UNDERGOES A MAJOR UPDATE IN TIME FOR NAB 2016

Eching, Germany (April 11, 2016) – Sachtler, a premier provider of camera supports, accessories, and bags and a Vitec Videocom brand, is upgrading their bestselling fluid head to introduce the Video 18 S2. Thanks to this new model, the Video 18 S2, users will now be able to handle a greater load bearing capacity of up to 20 kg, which is 4 kg more payload than the Video 18 S1. With this improvement, the Video 18 S2 is now the only head in its class that can operate at -40 to +60 degrees centigrade without any impact on its smooth operation.

"The more you can carry on the tripod, the easier it is to function with both the heaviest and the lightest payload. With certain competitors, their tripods can carry a heavier payload, but then the minute you try to adjust your parameters to accommodate a lighter one it feels incredibly stiff and cocky,” commented cinematographer Clinton Harn.

As a cinematographer, filmmaker, producer, and audio recording engineer, Clinton Harn has not only shot for two-time Academy Award winner and director Malcolm Clark, but has also worked as an AC and camera operator for Rodney Charters, ASC who’s known for shows like 24, Dallas, and Shameless.

“This new head just has more control, so while it can accommodate a heavier payload of 20 kg, you can still go down to the minimum drag setting of 2 kg and put a small DSLR camera on there with no issues. And that’s the big difference between Sachtler and a lot of other competitors," said Harn.

For decades, the sturdy Video 18 fluid head has remained a must-have in camera kits of successful EFP and EB cameramen worldwide. During his three-month stay on a remote island, National Geographic filmmaker and photographer Bertie Gregory commented on the Video 18 S1, “I’ve taken it in little boats and big boats, put it in salt water and sand to get water level shots, had it in rivers and carried it 30 kilometers a day for ten days. In the past, I’ve had tripods where you take it on a windy beach, the whole thing just fills up with sand, and then I have to take it apart to clean it. I don’t know what Sachtler’s done with their gear, but whatever it is, it’s genius because I never have to worry about doing that.”

And while the Video 18 S2 is optimized in every product detail, this tripod system still maintains classic Sachtler features like temperature resistance, the Touch & Go plate, the parking position for spare camera screws, the illuminated spirit level, and the infamous SpeedLevel Clamp that replaces the traditional tie down on a tripod with a simple push and release mechanism.

“The Video 18 S2 is the best of both worlds for news and documentary film crews. Every microscopic feature has been heightened for their tough, day-to-day challenges, so it doesn’t matter if it’s thrown into the back of a news truck every day or burrowed into the mud. We understand that our users work on a range of projects with different equipment, so this upgrade is meant to acclimate to light and heavy rigs without compromising the integrity and quality of the gear.” says Tobias Keuthen, Sachtler’s senior product marketing manager.

Thanks to the excellent drag mechanism, the innovative Speedbalance technology for swift weight compensation, and now the larger load range, the Video 18 S2 is not only comfortable to use, but still highly reliable.

The Video 18 S2 fluid head system with the SpeedLevel Clamp will be showcased at Vitec Videocom’s booth #C6025, alongside Sachtler’s range of Ace Accessories, Ace M tripod system and Sachtler Bags.

