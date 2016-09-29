Sachtler launches new limited edition Freddie Wong Signature Ace Tripod

Garching, Germany (September 28, 2016) – Sachtler, a premier provider of camera supports, accessories, and bags and a Vitec Group brand, is pleased to introduce the new Freddie Wong Signature Edition Ace L tripod system.

As one of the biggest digital influencers of our time, filmmaker and YouTube superstar Freddie Wong has used the Sachtler Ace L throughout his rise in the industry and while filming comedy shorts for his acclaimed production company RocketJump. RocketJump has over 7 million subscribers and 1.2 billion views on YouTube and has branched out into its own Hulu Series entitled RocketJump: The Show.

"I'm incredibly excited to be working with Sachtler and to lend my John Hancock to their Ace L line of tripods,” said Freddie. “Since 2010, when we started uploading videos, Sachtler has always been the go-to tripod for all of our productions. We tend to go for a guerilla aesthetic and the Ace L in particular fits right in by combining excellent build quality with a light weight so you can easily pick up your whole camera package and flee quickly from non-permitted locations when the fuzz comes to shut you down!"

This special Ace configuration offers an Ace L head with robust aluminum legs, giving users the smooth movement that Sachtler's known for with a Lime Green accent just like Freddie’s go-to glasses. Available in a limited supply, this system can handle camera packages up to 13.2 lbs and is perfect for any beginner or professional on the go.

The 75 mm bowl tripod offers operators the most durable option providing the ease of use and quick set up vital for all applications. Like all Sachtler systems, this Freddie Wong Signature Edition Ace Tripod System guarantees users a great pan and tilt drag performance with its strong German engineering and patented SA-drag™ system.

Sachtler’s Director of Global Brand Management, Tobias Keuthen said, “The Sachtler brand has long stood for filmmakers and broadcasters who are on the go creating. We are thrilled to partner with Freddie and reach the next generation of creators. We hope this special configuration will help inspire them. With this new tripod, our customers get trouble-free shooting in every environment with improved features that will provide all the control and flexibility required to deliver a best-in-class Sachtler performance.”

This signature system weighs just 4.5 kg (9.9 lbs) and includes an aluminum tripod with a mid-level spreader, footpads with retractable spikes, and a carrying bag. It also incorporates premium Sachtler features such as easy, accessible controls and fast adjustments to deliver the ultimate professional performance for shooters on the go.

