Síminn Gears Up for 4K Multiscreen Services With Broadpeak Multicast ABR Technology

RENNES, France -- May 24, 2017 -- Broadpeak(R), a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that Icelandic telecommunications operator Síminn has launched a service supporting 4K video content with new set-top boxes (STBs) capable of reception through Broadpeak's nanoCDN(TM) solution. Leveraging home networks, nanoCDN enables Síminn to cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live services for an unlimited number of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from its network. Broadpeak's solution relies on multicast technology to ensure high-quality video delivery with zero latency.



"When setting up 4K video delivery services, we know the quality of experience has to be absolutely pristine. Moreover, we needed a solution that would provide an effective yet scalable approach to managing live TV peaks and latency issues," said Eric Figueras, CTO at Síminn. "We chose Broadpeak because they are the global leader in multicast ABR technology. Having developed their nanoCDN technology years ahead of the market, Broadpeak guarantees a superior quality of experience for our end-users and the best usage of our IP network bandwidth."



nanoCDN multicast ABR makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning Síminn's 4K STBs into active components of the operator's content delivery infrastructure. By converting multicast to unicast, nanoCDN enables Síminn to deliver an exceptional quality of experience, bringing latency for live multiscreen streaming to the equivalent of what is experienced with IPTV. Moreover, nanoCDN unifies Síminn's operations by enabling the operator to support a single headend and DRM for all multiscreen devices.



"Consumer demand for 4K services is growing, and Síminn is rising up to the challenge to provide a high-quality video experience for its customers on every screen through our nanoCDN multicast ABR technology," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "Síminn is one of the leading operators in the world that has deployed nanoCDN for live services in order to make video delivery scalable and efficient, cutting out latency completely. We expect this multicast ABR deployment to be a blueprint architecture for the future of television."



About Síminn (Iceland Telecom)

Síminn (Iceland Telecom) is regarded as one of Iceland's most reliable companies, affecting the daily lives of all inhabitants for well over a century. Offerings include a wide portfolio of communication services, for both private and corporate clients, including mobile, home phones, Internet connections, and television. In addition, Síminn runs its own TV channel and streaming services.



About Broadpeak(R) (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak(R) designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.



