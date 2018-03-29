The Washington Post’s Frederick J. Ryan, Jr. to Receive MFM-BCCA’s Avatar Award at Media Finance Focus 2018

Frederick J. Ryan, Jr. Publisher and CEO of The Washington Post, will receive the Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM’s) Avatar Award, its highest honor, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the communications industry and exemplary role in community service.

The Award will be presented to Ryan at Media Finance Focus 2018, the 58 annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. The conference will be held at The Hyatt Regency Crystal City (Arlington, VA), from May 21- 23. Ryan will deliver a keynote address following his acceptance of the award during the conference’s opening general session, which begins at 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning, May 21.

MFM/BCCA’s annual conference is the primary source of professional education for the media industry’s business and credit management executives, including its digital media, video, gaming, publishing, broadcasting and broadband telecommunications enterprises.

“Fred Ryan is truly an example of what constitutes outstanding leadership in the media industry, an avatar,” said Mary M. Collins, president & CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Throughout his career he has inspired innovation, journalistic excellence, and community-mindedness. We are delighted to present him with MFM’s highest honor and provide this year’s conference attendees the chance to experience an embodiment of excellence in the changing media era firsthand.”

Frederick J. Ryan, Jr. has served as Publisher and CEO of The Washington Post and its affiliated publishing businesses since 2014. He previously served as President and CEO of POLITICO, which he co-founded in 2007, and as President and COO of Allbritton Communications, a top performing and award-winning group of broadcast and cable television stations, From 1995-2014.

In addition to his corporate roles, Ryan serves as Chairman of the White House Historical Association and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Foundation, and Co-Chair of the National Archives Advisory Committee on Presidential Libraries. He serves on the Board of several other non-profit organizations including Ford’s Theatre, The National Museum of American History, and the University of Southern California.

Ryan served in the White House from 1982-1989 and later became Chief of Staff to former President Ronald Reagan. Prior to his government service, he was an attorney at the Los Angeles law firm of Hill, Farrer & Burrill. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Speech Communication in 1977, and received a Juris Doctorate from the University of Southern California Law Center in 1980.

About the Avatar Award

First presented in 1983, MFM’s Avatar Award honorees have included Perry A. Sook Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nexstar Media Group Inc. (2017); Don Benson, CEO of Lincoln Financial Media (2015); Joshua Sapan, President and CEO of Rainbow Media Holdings (2010); Kenneth Lowe, President & CEO, The E.W. Scripps Company (2008); David Kennedy, President & CEO of Susquehanna Radio (2005); Jonathan Rodgers, President & CEO of TV One (2004); former FCC Commissioner James Quello (2001); UPN Television President & CEO, Lucie Salhaney (1997); Stanley S. Hubbard, Sr., Chairman/CEO, Hubbard Broadcasting (1995); Jim Dowdle, former President & CEO of Tribune Broadcasting (1994); Turner Broadcasting Founder R.E. Ted Turner (1987) and former Cox Communications Chairman, Clifford Kirkland (1983).

About Media Finance Focus 2018

Chaired by Cindy Pekrul, SVP and deputy controller for Turner and vice chair of MFM’s board of directors, and co-chaired by Mike Lavey, SVP/corporate controller for tronc, Inc. and MFM board secretary, Media Finance Focus 2018 will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide timely information on topics relevant to media industry finance professionals, including accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments and internal audit.

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. In addition, Media Finance Focus 2017 is collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group on offering a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals and the New Media Internal Auditors Association is co-locating its 2018 meeting with the conference, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. The conference will also offer formal and informal networking activities to foster idea sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2017 may be found on the conference website.

