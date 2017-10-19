Russian broadcaster NTV sees the 'light' with Calrec Artemis

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. — 19 October 2017 — Russian broadcaster NTV, a loyal Calrec Audio customer, has added a fourth Artemis Light digital audio console to its studio facilities in the Television Technical Center Ostankino (TTC) in Moscow. The latest 48-fader Artemis will upgrade TTC's Studio 18 to support popular programs such as "Today," "Emergency," and "The End of the Day With Irada Zeynalova" that has recently been commissioned for broadcast by NTV. The other Artemis consoles used by NTV at TTC are in Studios 11 and 12.



"For our ongoing studio upgrade program, Calrec is always at the top of our list for audio mixing," said Vladimir Baryshnikov, chief audio specialist, NTV. "With the other Artemis Lights already in our operation, we're well-acquainted with the console's superior sound quality and reliability. And with Artemis, we're able to put the technical capabilities in place to support an expanding program lineup and attract new commissions.



"Plus, the Artemis Light's compact size and networking capabilities really raise it above the competition. Our sound engineers love Artemis, and since they're already so familiar with it, they can walk right on to new productions and start mixing — and its user-friendly interface means new operators are able to get up to speed quickly on the desk."



In addition to the newest Artemis Light, NTV has three others in its studio operation. Last year, the broadcaster installed a 48-fader console in its TTC Studio 12 facility for production of a range of news and current affairs programs, and Artemis consoles are also installed in the TTC's Studio 11 and NTV's Gorky studio complex. As with NTV's previous Calrec installations, Russian systems integrator OKNO-TV provided design, integration, and installation services for the new Artemis Light.



NTV is also using Artemis Lights in its outside broadcast operations. In 2014, as part of its transition to digital broadcasting, NTV installed an Artemis Light with two stage boxes in NTV Mobile, an innovative Moscow-based flexible studio for live production.



NTV's Artemis Light deployments bring the total number of Calrec Audio consoles within the TTC to more than 32. As the largest television studio facility and broadcast production company in Russia, the TTC is linked by cable, radio relay, and satellite with practically all television centers in Russia and also facilitates the exchange of television programs over the Intervision and Eurovision networks. As with the NTV Artemis Lights, all of the TTC's Calrec desks are connected by fiber via Calrec's Hydra2 plug-and-play audio routing system, which supports AES, analog, and MADI interfaces.



"NTV's latest Artemis Light purchase further confirms their commitment to Calrec consoles, joining our even broader footprint in the TTC and among Russian broadcasters at large," said Mike Reddick, international sales manager, Calrec Audio. "NTV is just one example of how the Russian broadcast and live production communities have embraced Calrec Audio consoles. That's because our desks are flexible enough to integrate easily into many types of live and studio operations, and yet sophisticated enough to deliver the highest sound quality."



# # #



About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.



A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.



For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.



Visit Calrec Audio at NATExpo, Stand B41



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/171019Calrec.docx



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec_ARTEMIS.jpeg

Photo Caption: Calrec's Artemis Light Digital Audio Console



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Russian%20broadcaster%20@NTVru%20s...@CalrecAudio%20%23ArtemisLight%20console%20-%20https://goo.gl/qan9yP



Follow Calrec Audio:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudio

Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/102572846535413923466/posts

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/calrec-audio-ltd