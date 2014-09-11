RTW to Support the 2014 IBC Show with a Range of Loudness Metering Solutions

AMSTERDAM, 11 SEPTEMBER, 2014 – RTW (IBC Hall 8, Stand D92), the market leader in visual audio meters and monitoring devices, is once again providing the IBC 2014 show’s technology team with TM9 and TM7 TouchMonitor audio meters and SurroundControl 31960SD controller to support audio in the RAI’s D-Cinema auditorium featuring the IBC Big Screen Experience, as well as four TM3 TouchMonitor units to support the IBC News crew’s live and studio coverage of the show.

“We are very happy to be back this year, supporting the IBC show with an assortment of audio metering tools from RTW,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “We are longtime collaborators with IBC and are happy that the technology team finds our metering solutions useful for their important productions. This show represents the epitome of innovation in the broadcast technology market and we look forward to another inspiring show.”

In the RAI’s D-Cinema Auditorium, RTW’s TouchMonitor TM9 (HW 20911) will be used for confidence monitoring between the outputs of the console in the auditorium and the input to the cinema system. The IBC technology team chose to also use RTW’s SurroundControl 31960SD controller with 3G/HD/SD-SDI de-embedder interface option, “in order to give us flexibility to meet any de-embedding or other signal requirements,” explains Terry Nelson, Technical Resources, IBC.

Also in the auditorium, engineers will use the TouchMonitor TM7 (HW 20711), that is connected to the control surface of the Cadac console, this will help to provide accurate monitoring of the cinema system feeds.

Meanwhile, the IBC News crew will make use of several TouchMonitor TM3 audio meters. These will be used in the different production areas of IBC News and were chosen to be an important element in controlling and verifying levels.

The IBC Big Screen Experience is the ultimate showcase that demonstrates how the disciplines between cinema and traditional broadcast are merging. For the full IBC Big Screen Experience programme of events, click here.