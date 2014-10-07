RTW Mastering Tools PlugIn Makes US Debut at AES 2014

LOS ANGELES, OCTOBER 6, 2014 - RTW, the market leader in visual audio meters and monitoring devices, will showcase its RTW Mastering Tools, the second plugin in its Masterclass PlugIns line of software-based metering solutions, at the 137th AES Convention (Avid Connectivity Partner Pavilion Booth 1101). Ideal for post production, TV, film and music recording, the new addition brings extensive analysis and display functions for mastering, metering and loudness measurement for single- and up to eight-channel applications as a standard-format plugin for Windows and Mac OS platforms, including AAX Native 64-bit plugin for Avid ProTools 11.

Designed for simple, intuitive operation by a broader user base, RTW Mastering Tools offers a wide range of PPM scales, displays and TruePPM measurements. As with all of RTW’s software plugins and TouchMonitor line of meters, RTW Mastering Tools provide support for many of the leading global loudness standards including ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85, EBU R128, ARIB, OP-59, AGICOM and CALM Act. Other key features include numerical or bar graph-type readout, plus MagicLRA and correlator display, audio vectorscope, RTA (Real Time Analyzer), SSA (Surround Sound Analyzer) and multicorrelator. For added convenience, users can choose from up to six selectable window frame sizes and multiple instances.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new RTW Mastering Tools software to our friends in the U.S., especially as part of Avid’s Connectivity Partner Pavilion at AES,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “Our plugins put a very powerful tool for mastering, metering and loudness measurement into a convenient, easy-to-operate software package, adding further efficiency to the overall workflow. Having them available for use right within Avid ProTools is an exciting step for us and we are happy to join our new partner during this year’s show.”

Also on display will be RTW’s Masterclass PlugIns Loudness Tools software (also available as an AAX Native 64-bit plugin for Avid). RTW Loudness Tools was designed to serve the needs of users in the DAW sector. Finally, RTW will also demo its TM3-Primus, the latest entry to its smart product category, a compact, fully-loaded specialized meter at an entry-level price point, perfectly suited for individuals working in smaller production environments such as OB vans.

