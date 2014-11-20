RTW and IRT Announce New Partnership

COLOGNE, 20 NOVEMBER 2014 — RTW, the market leader in visual audio meters and monitoring devices, and the Institut für Rundfunktechnik (IRT), the main research and development center of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland's governmental broadcasters, are proud to announce today at Tonmeistertagung 2014, that RTW will implement the IRT’s newly patented Continuous Loudness Controller into its future broadcast-focused audio equipment. This new endeavor will enable RTW to expand the company’s line of products, further supporting the changing industry needs of the state of loudness control.

Over the last few years, the IRT has developed and patented the Continuous Loudness Controller, a new technology that allows users to continuously readjust the level of audio material they are working on, against a given program-loudness value, as well as a definable loudness range in real-time with minimal artefacts. This next-generation technology is in accordance with EBU-R128 and other worldwide loudness standard specifications.

“We look forward to our collaboration with the IRT,” says Andreas Tweitmann, Managing Director, RTW. “With both partner developments and designs, IRT and RTW have focused on the highest quality of audio in radio and TV decades. The new technique developed by the IRT is groundbreaking and will have a tremendous benefit to our customers. We are very happy to implement the Continuous Loudness Controller in our products.”

Based in Munich, the IRT supports broadcasting on a national and international scale with a wide range of services. IRT associates include the ARD, ZDF, DRadio, ORF, and SRG/SSR broadcasting services. In addition, the IRT cooperates with numerous clients from the broadcasting, media, communications, and IT industries as well as with a number of research centers and universities. Established in 1956, the IRT has always been committed to preserving broadcasting and to supporting the adaptation of broadcasting concepts to constantly changing market environments and demands.

