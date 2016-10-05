RTL’s “Anne’s Kitchen” Filmed with URSA Mini 4.6K and Micro Studio Camera

Fremont, CA - October 5, 2016 - Blackmagic Design has today announced that the latest series of "Anne's Kitchen" was filmed in Ultra HD 4K with digital film and studio cameras, including the URSA Mini 4.6K and Micro Studio Camera 4K. Post production on the prime time RTL series, including the edit and grade, was completed in DaVinci Resolve Studio.

Anne Faber, whose passion for simple but delicious home cooking, heavily influenced by her move to London, has become one of Luxembourg's most well known television personalities. The first two series of the show were filmed in her small kitchen, however for the third season, where Anne returns to visit favorite places and recipes from Luxembourg, she wanted to work with a professional studio partner.

"We built a bespoke kitchen set in a 100m2 studio space in order to give us the room needed to operate a multi camera setup. However, we kept the production team very small: just Anne and the director on set, and me at the production desk, to retain the quirky and friendly feel of the previous series," explains Tim Lecomte, technical director, of Radar, the boutique creative facility behind the series.

Five cameras were used during the filming of series three; a pair of URSA Mini 4.6K provided tight close ups and the medium wide shot as Anne explains a recipe. Two URSA 4Ks are used to capture wide shots of the kitchen while also covering the food preparation and cooking areas and a gimbal mounted Micro Studio Camera 4K provides a 360 degree shot of the kitchen.

The recipe preparation segments are interwoven with Anne's trips around Luxembourg, and these exterior scenes are filmed in RAW on the URSA Mini 4.6K. "The color latitude of the 4.6K sensor really comes to the fore in these segments. The images of the sensor are stunning. I also found the form factor perfect for shooting these exterior scenes as we didn't need any large or cumbersome fixed set ups as we followed Anne around."

Each section is filmed as live, with the five camera feeds all being taken into an ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K switcher for vision mixing. "With each episode lasting just fourteen minutes we've a lot to squeeze in. The ability to manage all of the incoming signals in a live environment using a combination of Blackmagic's ATEM switchers and MultiView 16 feels really intuitive," explains Lecomte.

The series has been entirely edited and graded on DaVinci Resolve Studio, making it a complete end to end Blackmagic Design production workflow. "For Anne's Kitchen, we use Resolve's multicam editing features extensively," concludes Lecomte. "Resolve's toolset is extensive, but simple to use, and the fact that you can switch between edit and grade in the same project has sped up our post workflow immensely."

