RSG Media and Xytech Join Forces to Streamline the Digital Supply Chain

Joint Solution Implemented at One of America's Largest Spanish-Language Broadcast Networks

(NEW YORK, NY/MISSION HILLS, CA) - RSG Media, purveyor of the dominant media business rights management system and Xytech, the leader in facility management software for the broadcast and media industries, today announced a technology partnership integrating the companies' flagship products. For content owners taking on the complex task of automating the digital supply chain to maximize the monetization of their content, the joint solution will simplify and streamline their efforts.

As content programmers seek to grow digital revenues by taking advantage of the increasing number of new platforms available to them, they are faced with a time consuming and expensive process, filled with an ever changing variety of requirements, formats and standards. Xytech and RSG's solution successfully combines rights and order management functions in one system, effectively closing gaps previously found in the digital supply chain.

RightsLogic(r), RSG's rights management product, helps programmers determine which media assets programmers can use, when, and how (e.g. territories, platforms, languages, formats) it lets them window and schedule the content for maximum profitability. The system handles the financials, from amortization through royalty payments, and it presents usage, revenue and royalty information from every platform in at-a-glance dashboards and custom reports.

Xytech's MediaPulse platform is a scalable solution automating workflows, managing assets, scheduling resources and offering an end-to-end order and billing system. The platform-independent, browser-based application tracks and manages workflow, resources, and costs from the moment a programmer publishes a schedule through media asset delivery for distribution or play-out.

As the companies have pre-integrated their two systems, programmers can implement a joint solution, gaining the benefits of digital supply chain automation quickly and easily. Xytech and RSG Media have already implemented their solution at one of the U.S.'s largest, Spanish-language broadcast networks.

"Automating the digital supply chain is absolutely vital to our clients looking to leverage the array of distribution platforms available," said Greg Dolan, COO of Xytech. "Rights management is a key element in the chain, and RSG is the industry leader in this area. Integrating our two systems has already brought us success with a major broadcast client, and it is a win for all of our clients moving forward."

"Managing and optimizing the digital supply chain can be daunting and costly for organizations," said Thomas Siegman of RSG. "By pre-integrating RightsLogic(r) with MediaPulse, we've taken the burden off of our customers while lowering their costs. Our joint solution already has a proven track record, therefore potential clients know it will work seamlessly for them as well."

About RSG Media

The world's leading media & entertainment companies use RSG Media's expertise and software to maximize revenues from their content and advertising inventories. RSG Media's RightsLogic is the dominant media business rights management system; it lets content owners & distributors, gaming companies, IP licensors, and sports leagues manage and report on the content lifecycle, including acquisitions, sales, planning & scheduling, and associated financials. RSG Media's order-to-cash ad sales systems help clients plan and manage deals across all platforms quickly and easily. Their AdVant yield optimization suite uses advanced mathematics to optimize proposals, flighting, logs, and promos, significantly lowering liabilities while generating new revenues. They are headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Delhi, and Mumbai.

About Xytech

Xytech is the leading global provider of facility management software for the media and broadcast industries. For over 25 years, the world's best media services companies, broadcasters, and transmission facilities have depended on Xytech to run their businesses. Xytech's collaborative MediaPulse platform is the only end-to-end solution for the complete content lifecycle, providing scheduling, automation, asset management, billing, and cost recovery in a scalable, platform-independent application. Xytech has over 450 software deployments in more than 20 countries around the world, and the company is headquartered in Mission Hills, California, with regional offices in New York and London.

For more information, please visit www.XytechSystems.com or call +1.818.698.4900 (US) or +44 (0)20.7903.5170 (UK).

# # #

Media Contact:

Chris Purse, 818.908.3473

ignite strategic communications

chris@ignite.bz or mimi@ignite.bz