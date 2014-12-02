Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Channel 5 Selects Tektronix Digital Content Monitoring Solutions

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2014 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, an industry-leading innovator of video quality monitoring solutions, today announced that Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Channel 5 (TV5) has selected Tektronix Sentry and Medius to analyze and monitor video and audio content and transmission quality on the front-end and at its DVB-T2 Tx stations. Realtime monitoring and advanced analysis and reporting will help one of Thailand's largest broadcasters deliver reliable, high-quality audio/video service to its huge base of TV subscribers and lower overall operating costs.

As the competition in the broadcasting and TV industry becomes more and more intense, reliable TV program quality helps TV operators win and retain more subscribers. As a result, a growing number of broadcasters and cable operators across the Asia-Pacific region such as TV5 and around the world are turning to Tektronix video monitoring solutions to ensure Quality of Experience (QoE), Quality of Service (QoS), increase uptime and reduce operational expenditures.



"Tektronix Sentry and Medius video quality monitor solutions give us real-time QoE monitoring to ensure our program content complies with legal requirements and delivers the best quality video and audio content to our subscribers," said COL Yosapon Meeprom, director of the Technology and Broadcasting Department at TV5. "At the same time, Sentry and Medius will help us identify and diagnose video and audio errors quickly and accurately, eliminating the need for traditional expensive and time-consuming methods of troubleshooting and helping to reduce operating costs."

The award-winnng Sentry is Tektronix's comprehensive video and audio quality monitoring solution for advanced video networks. Sentry identifies anomalies in the network at the IP and MPEG layers as well as in QoE, identifying issues including frozen video, tiling/macroblocking and audio disruptions or audio-level issues, which represent the bulk of trouble calls from subscribers.

When combined with Sentry, Medius offers an advanced reporting package that is particularly helpful in capturing detailed QoE information that quickly highlights the top offending programs and/or locations. Medius provides operators with an alert dashboard that takes the guesswork out of error detection by quickly and accurately reporting and diagnosing video and audio issues occurring anywhere in the network. This in turn allows more efficient use of field technicians and faster problem resolution.

"We are excited that TV5 has selected Tektronix Sentry and Medius video network monitoring solutions to ensure optimal QoE for the channel's many subscribers and lower ongoing operating costs," said Eben Jenkins, general manager, Video Product Line, Tektronix. "TV5 was particularly impressed with Sentry's extremely flexible multi-threshold alarming capability which will enable their engineers to solve problem much more quickly than in the past."

