Ross Video Unveils Disruptive Routing and Signal Processing Platform at CABSAT 2018

Ottawa, Canada – 8th January, 2018. Ross Video, the leader in Smart Production, is launching a new 144x144 version of Ultrix, the powerful routing and signal processing platform, at the CABSAT Conference and Exhibition in Dubai (World Trade Centre, 14-16th January 2018). Ultrix-FR5 delivers a full-featured routing platform with integrated MultiViewers and FrameSyncs in an extremely compact 5RU chassis. While this footprint is impressive, offering considerable space and cost savings, it is the software defined nature of Ultrix that is the real disruptor. The ability to change and update functionality via software license means Ultrix customers only buy what they need, when they need it. Installs and strikes occur with a fraction of the cost and time associated with competitive throwaway hardware solutions.

“Broadcasters are extremely conscious of spend in the current climate and want reassurance that any investment in products now will not be compromised by changes in technology. Ultrix provides that security – broadcasters can simply turn on additional features and upgrade as required,” says Todd Riggs, Business Development Manager, Infrastructure, Ross Video.

The first version of Ultrix redefined the role of a router in a production workflow and, with the addition of this new 5RU product, Ultrix is poised to capture even more of the market. Utilizing 12G chipsets throughout the entire router, it allows users to switch anything from 270 Mb/s, to single link 12G UHD signals all within the same chassis, providing a very simple path for customers to migrate all or part of their facilities to UHD production. Its internal architecture uses a new, FPGA based design throughout, allowing customers to add software defined processing capabilities such as MultiViewers, FrameSyncs and others by ordering software licenses. No special hardware is required, providing users with welcome flexibility.

Key features include:

Software Defined. No special hardware or boards required for advanced functionality allowing unprecedented flexibility.

Up to 34x34 in 1RU, 72x72 in 2RU, 144x144 in 5RU makes it the most compact routing and signal processing platform in the industry.

World’s first software enabled audio fabric allows users to route, process and mix a combination of over 30002 channels of both embedded and discrete audio as standard.

World’s first software enabled MultiViewers. Up to 24 independent MultiViewer heads in 5RU, each head supports 100 unique PiPs, with access to all video sources in the router.

World’s first 12Gb/s video clean/quiet switch. Available on every output of every frame.

Software enabled video FrameSync and embedded audio SRC. Can be purchased on every input.

World’s first complete 12G router family.

Software enables all ports of the router to 12Gb/s. 1 Terabit of bandwidth per RU, which is the fastest in the industry.

Ultrix-FR5 joins Ross’ fast-growing Software Defined Production (SDP) portfolio that also includes Gator, Raptor and Newt, demonstrating the company’s continued commitment to delivering broadcasters with unprecedented adaptability, scalability, and agility to get the maximum return from their infrastructure investments.

About Ross Video

Ross Video is Smart Production

Ross powers video productions for billions of global viewers daily with the industry’s widest range of smart production solutions. Ross makes it easy to create compelling news, weather and sports broadcasts, engaging material for sports stadium screens, entertainment shows and rock concerts, educational institutions, legislative assemblies, corporate applications and inspiring content for houses of worship.

Ross solutions have impressed the audiences and marketing partners of NBC Sunday Night Football, Eurosport, BBC World, Google YouTube Space London and China’s eSports powerhouse VSPN. Ross delivers an unrivalled range of products and services comprising virtual studios, real-time motion graphics, cameras, robotic camera systems, production switchers, video servers, infrastructure and routers, social media management, newsroom systems and mobile live events.

