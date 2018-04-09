Ross Video’s NAB Keynote Highlights – ‘One More Thing’ Surprises

The Ross Video keynote and reception is traditionally held the night before the opening of NAB and always brings some unexpected product announcements. This year’s event was no different, as CEO David Ross charmed a full-house of almost 1000 customers, partners and press, unveiling an unprecedented number of new products.

In addition to the ten new products and significant updates announced last week, David also revealed a number of surprise new developments for NAB 2018:

New OGX openGear frame – a brand new openGear frame designed to meet the needs of UHD and IP with 30% more chassis power and better cooling, as well as the innovative new user-programmable frame glow feature.

Ultrix IP – a new version of the latest Ultrix-FR5 routing/AV processing platform that adds IP I/O to the already impressive feature set of this disruptive, ‘Swiss Army knife’ infrastructure solution.

Carbonite Mosaic Multi-Screen Image Processor – an innovative new compositing tool built on the Carbonite Black Plus engine that can output a canvas size of over 20 million pixels. Carbonite Mosaic provides the high resolution and layering capability needed to create epic large-screen imagery in any entertainment or sports venue.

New XPression M7 Hardware and Version 8 Software – more horsepower, scalability, and output channels for the XPression real-time motion graphics platform. New software features include HDR support, FBX Import, and Adobe® Premiere® CC for Windows NLE Plug-In. Plus, V8 enables XPression Tessera SE, bringing the benefits of XPression Tessera to Single Engine Applications.

Tria News – a new 4-channel newsroom playout server that supports software-based codec playback with no transcode required for the most commonly used news codecs. No transcode means dramatically reduced the time to air from content creation, to edit, to playback. Other features include record capabilities and network streaming playback.

Streamline.cloud – the first MOS-enabled, cloud-based MAM. With all the capabilities of Streamline Enterprise, Streamline.cloud lets users index and catalogue vast collections of graphics, video and other assets in the cloud. Get set up and running quickly with a single unified interface to see and manage all on-premise and cloud assets, ensuring better content reuse.

Furio S2 Lift – a new Furio S2 lift based on the same core design as the 2-stage lift used in the CamBot 600XY-S2. Featuring a linear rail design for superior linearity, repeatability and reliability, the 2-stage S2 lift provides 50 cm / 20” of extension range, almost on a par with the original Furio legacy lift.

David Ross also announced Ross Video’s new “Living Live!” branding, reflecting the company’s commitment to the live production sector. Commenting on the event, David emphasises the importance of customer choice. “It’s a genuine thrill to be bringing so many new products and updates to NAB this year, especially at a time when the industry is seeing manufacturer consolidation and an accompanying reduction in customer choice. Our aim is to keep providing the industry with solutions that address the creative, business and technical challenges faced by content creators, regardless of their workflow”.

For more information on the new products launched at the keynote event, please visit our media site – www.rossvideo.com/media