Ross Video Launches Touchscreen Systems Control and Monitoring Panel for Customizable Operation of Broadcast Hardware at IBC 2018

Ottawa, Canada, September 14th 2018 - Ross Video is pleased to announce the launch of Ultritouch, a customizable system-wide hardware control and monitoring panel designed to help operators easily control and move between products and applications while maintaining the speed and fidelity of the equipment they are controlling.

Ultritouch is a powerful rack-mountable touchscreen panel combining traditional functionality while adapting the workflows and customization for operators fluent with smartphones. Ultritouch adds a powerful new control option to Ross Video’s award-winning Ultrix connectivity platforms. In addition, due to its integration with Ross Video’s network and control system DashBoard, Ultritouch controls a host of other Ross Video equipment.

Key benefits include:

· Smart touch functionality providing traditional functionality with modern workflows

· System wide control across almost the entire Ross Video portfolio from a single hardware-based panel

· Open control with DashBoard provides full customization based on user needs

· Exclusive approach to common and next-generation workflows through a fully integrated touch UI with multidevice navigation, and button mapping - meaning less training, quicker setup and ease of use for operations staff

Todd Riggs, Ross Video's Marketing Product Manager Infrastructure notes: “We wanted to merge traditional operations with modern workflows and user experience. Ultritouch is the first of its kind to truly address this challenge and introduces fast, simple and intuitive control capabilities to deliver smooth operation of every product within the Ross Video Product portfolio. We anticipate the primary markets to be Broadcast, Cable, OB, Production and House of Worship markets and are excited to introduce this innovative tool at IBC.”

Ross Video will be on stand 11.C10 throughout IBC.

Ross Video is Smart Production

Ross powers video productions for billions of global viewers daily with the industry’s widest range of smart production solutions. Ross makes it easy to create compelling news, weather and sports broadcasts, engaging material for sports stadium screens, entertainment shows and rock concerts, educational institutions, legislative assemblies, corporate applications and inspiring content for houses of worship.

Ross solutions have impressed the audiences and marketing partners of NBC Sunday Night Football, Eurosport, BBC World, Google, YouTube, Space London, and China’s eSports powerhouse VSPN. Ross delivers an unrivalled range of products and services comprising virtual studios, real-time motion graphics, cameras, robotic camera systems, production switchers, video servers, infrastructure and routers, social media management, newsroom systems, and mobile live events.

Information on Ross Video’s new product launches and updates can be found on our media site here: rossvideo.com/media.

Stuart G. Russell - Senior Communications Manager

Tel: +44 7827 019494

Email: srussell@rossvideo.com

Twitter: @ross_video

www.rossvideo.com

Clare Plaisted - PRComs

clare@prcoms.com