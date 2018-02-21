Ross Video Launches New Workflow Automation Production Solution Bundle for Smaller Productions at BVE 2018

Ottawa, Canada, 21 February 2018 – Ross Video will be launching a new solution bundle at the forthcoming BVE Expo (ExCel Centre, London, 27th February – 1st March 2018) that combines OverDrive Express with Ross Video’s Graphite integrated production vehicle; ideal for smaller productions looking to cost-effectively improve production values.

Launched in 2017, Graphite is an integrated, all-in-one production powerhouse that combines a real Carbonite production switcher with XPression graphics, two channels of clip server and a brand new 28-channel RAVE audio engine. Unlike most all-in-one solutions, Graphite offers unrivalled reliability because the Carbonite switcher functions are built on a separate PCIe card and directly powered by the system, making it immune to any possible computer sub-system reboots, crashes or updates.

OverDrive is the broadcast industry’s preferred production automation solution and the 2016 launch of OverDrive Express – a more cost-effective yet totally scalable version – proved that workflow automation is not just a requirement for larger broadcasters and studios; even smaller productions can enjoy the operational benefits that come from automation, with demonstrable improvements in consistency and quality.

Commenting on the marriage of these two important products, Mike Paquin, Marketing Product Manager for Control and Automation at Ross, is keen to stress the customer benefits of this bundle. “Graphite is an incredibly powerful yet compact product; we knew it would be popular with smaller broadcasters and content creators, but we’ve also seen some of our larger customers using it in their more modest regional facilities. OverDrive Express conclusively shows that automation can save these same customers time and money, so it makes a lot of sense to pull these two solutions together to create something even more compelling. Furthermore, we’re pricing this new bundle at a very attractive level; it offers more functionality for the price than any competing solution, and that helps to make customers’ lives easier on both a technical and a commercial level.



Ross Video will be on stand M14 for the duration of BVE 2018.

