Ross Video to Launch Software Defined Production Ecosystem at CABSAT 2018

Ottawa, 2 January 2018Ross Video, the leader in Smart Production solutions, will be launching the latest addition to its Software Defined Production Ecosystem on its stand at the CABSAT Conference and Exhibition in Dubai (World Trade Centre, 14-16th January 2018). Software Defined Production (SDP) is a new and growing family of products based on the view that broadcasters should be free to choose the transport that is most appropriate for their project. SDP delivers adaptability, scalability and agility to broadcasters by moving away from single-function devices that mostly sit idle towards a pool of flexible resources that are able to meet production needs on-demand.

With hybrid production models (i.e. both IP and SDI) likely to be around for a significant time to come, SDP provides broadcasters certainty through clear, progressive upgrade paths that future-proof their current and historical investments. The new product launch at CABSAT 2018 reinforces that view and follows on from SDP product launches at NAB New York and Inter BEE Japan.

Commenting on the forthcoming show, Todd Riggs, Marketing Product Manager for Ross Video, stresses the confusing nature of the contemporary broadcast landscape: “It’s a very challenging time in the industry – IP is the dominant discussion topic and content producers are naturally attracted by the opportunity IP opens up for efficiency. However, IP brings its own set of challenges and we’ve seen many industry commentators hold up IP as an ideal or singular path to achieve agility, which is clearly not true in all cases.”

“Ross has a strong history of offering solutions that replace customer confusion with simplicity,” Riggs notes. “The key is ensuring that customers have the right options given their scale, budget and tolerance to risk, and that no one is trampled by an unnecessary or compromising technology rush.”

In addition to the new product being launched at CABSAT, Ross will be showcasing a range of Smart Production solutions designed to simplify workflows and help content creators meet the creative, business and technical challenges they face daily. “Ross continues to have the most comprehensive range of products in the industry”, says Oscar Juste, Director of Sales for EMEA. “Broadcasters increasingly want to work with manufacturers offering packages that solve complete business problems, and we’re ideally placed to have these conversations with customers in the MENA market.”

Key products being showcased on the Ross Video stand are:

- Graphite, their all-in-one integrated production solution

- PIVOTCam, a high-performance and great value PTZ camera

- XPression, the industry’s fastest-growing real time motion graphics system

- Trackless studio, Ross Video’s most cost-effective virtual studio solution

- Ultrix, the revolutionary software-enabled routing platform

- The Abekas Mira live instant replay system

- AirCleaner, the profanity delay system

