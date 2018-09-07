Ross Video Drives Trends in Live Production at IBC 2018

Ottawa, Canada, September 7th 2018 – IBC is always a popular destination for live production professionals, and this year Ross Video is Living Live with an inspiring array of trend-driving solutions designed to advance live production. Here is just a taste of what to expect from Ross at IBC 2018:

Sport & Live Venue Unified Solution

Ross sets the global benchmark for fan engagement and the game-day experience at stadiums, and will be demonstrating a 5760×2160 resolution display being driven pixel accurately with video and live, data-driven 3D graphics.

ESports Production Demo

The production of live ESports for online audiences is very much a trend and Ross has been part of this growing market since the beginning. Drop by our booth to see the Shoutcaster control panel and the unique solutions Ross has created for ESports in action.

4KUHD, HDR, WCG & 12G

For those looking to produce in Ultra High Definition, Wide Color Gamut and High Dynamic Range, Ross offers a complete solution including industry-leading support for 12G connectivity now on many products, enabling easy plug-and-play connectivity for 4KUHD.

Robotic Camera Studio

Ross Robotic Cameras, although fortunately not fully sentient yet, have evolved and are able to produce amazing results while supporting the latest industry requirements such as Virtual and Augmented Reality.

Virtual & Augmented Reality Studio

See the latest in ARVS rendering and workflow showcased in a real, live environment featuring a full Ross workflow and our Frontier renderer, developed by The Future Group and based on EPIC’s Unreal 4 game engine.

End-to-end Automated News Production Workflow

Come and see how graphics, clips, scripts and camera moves can be managed in an end-to-end workflow with Ross products and a wide choice of 3rd party or legacy equipment, and then automated with OverDrive, the world’s most popular automated production control system.

Cloud Newsroom System

Clouds: big, fluffy, and easy to deploy on short notice. See how you can scale up a massive, enterprise size system in a matter of days with Inception News.

Graphics Workflow

Graphics in large organizations can be made much more efficient with the right workflow tools. From a journalist creating self-serve graphics to work order management integration to the graphics department to automated playout – you’ll see the full workflow gamut at Ross.

IP Connectivity ST2110 and AES67

Ross is a leader in technology development for IP connectivity; the latest solutions will be on display at our booth and we’ll be participating in the IBC IP Showcase zone.

Assembly and Legislative Production

The latest version of the Ross Lightning Control System is designed to meet the challenging production needs of Assembly, Legislative and Meeting to produce more while increasing quality of output.

HD & 4KUHD “Ultra-Compact” Infrastructure

Ultrix, Ross Video’s do-it-all routing/AV processing platform, shrinks racks of equipment into rack units of equipment, providing video routing with a massive audio fabric, MultiViewing, frame syncing, gearboxing, 12G and MADI, along with brand new features to be unveiled at the show.

Virtualization Tech Demo

Virtualization continues to make in-roads into broadcast workflows, and Ross will be highlighting the state of the art and the latest technology with a technology demo on our stand, in conjunction with Dell and VMWare. Join us on Saturday at 5:00PM for our reception hosted by Ross, Dell and VMWare.

Ross will have live production experts and Solution Architects present on the stand to explore production technology solutions that will keep you on-trend and drive creative, business and technical benefits to your production. As always, Ross is promising some last-minute surprises when the show opens that you won’t want to miss!

Ross Video can be found at IBC on stand 11.C10.

Ross Video is Smart Production

Ross powers video productions for billions of global viewers daily with the industry’s widest range of smart production solutions. Ross makes it easy to create compelling news, weather and sports broadcasts, engaging material for sports stadium screens, entertainment shows and rock concerts, educational institutions, legislative assemblies, corporate applications and inspiring content for houses of worship.

Ross solutions have impressed the audiences and marketing partners of NBC Sunday Night Football, Eurosport, BBC World, Google, YouTube, Space London, and China’s eSports powerhouse VSPN. Ross delivers an unrivalled range of products and services comprising virtual studios, real-time motion graphics, cameras, robotic camera systems, production switchers, video servers, infrastructure and routers, social media management, newsroom systems, and mobile live events.

Information on Ross Video’s new product launches and updates can be found on our media site here: rossvideo.com/media.

