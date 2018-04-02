Ross Video Brings Love of Live Production to NAB 2018

Ross Video will raise the curtain on NAB 2018 with the company’s now-traditional Sunday evening keynote and reception. The popular event will see David Ross announce an impressive number of new products and significant upgrades right across the solutions range, along with several “One More Thing” surprises.

Key releases for the show include:

Carbonite Black Solo 13 – a new, self-contained production switcher and hardware panel combination with 13 inputs and 6 outputs. Solo13 gives customers more I/O to work with in their productions, while retaining the successful and highly-compact Carbonite Black Solo form factor.

Ultrix-FR5 – the North American debut of the innovative and disruptive routing/AV processing platform. Now available in a 5RU 144x144 form factor, Ultrix can replace up to 5 entire racks of traditional infrastructure products and contains a unique Smart Fabric offering unrivalled levels of functionality for the size. Ultrix is also software defined – customers only buy the hardware they need and all upgrades are software enabled, providing enormous cost, space and power efficiencies.

Gator – a new introduction to the Ross infrastructure range, Gator is a series of UHD capable, software defined signal processing products that includes a multichannel frame synchronizer and a new branding and keying product. All Gator products use the same powerful hardware and can support SDI data rates from 270MB/s up to 12Gb/s.

OverDrive+Graphite – a new bundle that marries OverDrive, the industry’s most widely used production automation system, with Graphite, Ross Video’s integrated, all-in-one production vehicle. Customers can now enjoy the operational benefits of production automation – greater consistency and higher quality – with the production power of Graphite (which features a real Carbonite production switcher, real XPression graphics and a 28-channel audio engine all in one compact chassis).

Acuity V8.0 – the latest update to our flagship production switcher now includes a floating 3D DVE (MV Cards can now have a DVE installed and share system wide), 2020 WCG HDR conversion on Input Processing Boards and on Output Boards, and a host of additions to Custom Controls for user requests.

Carbonite V13.0 – Carbonite remains the world’s most popular midsize switcher and the latest release includes Live Assist DashBoard Menu improvements and makes Carbonite VirtualPanel available enabling full control over Carbonite without a physical control panel. Also, color correctors now include presets for colour temperatures and SDR to HLG1200/HLG1200 to SDR (709 colour space) presets are now included.

DashBoard V8.4 - the latest release of DashBoard (the open-platform control interface) features NDI Video Streaming for monitoring live video directly in DashBoard, off-the-shelf joystick integration for controlling Pivot cameras, ACID Cam Paint parameter or custom panels and 64-bit Linux Support.

Frontier V2.0 – an updated version of Frontier (the hyper-realistic graphics rendering platform developed in collaboration with The Future Group AS and based on Epic Games’ Unreal 4 gaming engine) that now features improved talent reflections in AR and new data integration tools.

Lightning V5 – Ross Video’s Lightning Control System now integrates with the Graphite integrated production solution and features improved integration with the XPression Clips product.

We’re moving! Ross Video will be located in the South Lower hall this year on booth SL3305. The booth will again be split up into a number of different zones covering each of our Smart Production solutions areas:

- Sports venue production

- End-to-end news production workflow

- Full virtual and augmented reality studio

- 12G 4KUHD Production

- IP Connectivity

- Virtualization

- Much more

Commenting on the forthcoming exhibition, David Ross, CEO, is looking forward to another bumper year in Vegas. “NAB is an intense show and it’s always a thrill to get up on stage at our keynote event and talk to customers and partners about the exciting things we’ve been working on. We’re continuing to develop our range of solutions – arguably the most comprehensive in the industry – in both the IP and SDI domains, and I’m looking forward to unveiling some really cool surprises this year in IP, in robotics, in the cloud and our Emmy®-award-winning openGear platform.”

For more information on Ross Video’s new product launches and updates, please visit our media site here: rossvideo.com/media.

