Ross Redefines Midsize Production Switchers with Carbonite Ultra

IBC 2018: Friday 14 September. Ross Video is delighted to announce the launch of Carbonite Ultra– the next generation of Carbonite that will redefine the capabilities of a midsize switcher.

Carbonite Ultra is built on an entirely new 1RU hardware platform with 240% more processing power than the original Carbonite. Remarkably affordable, the 24-input, 14-output Carbonite Ultra rack starts at only $10,900 USD. This production switcher can be configured with 1-3 MEs, 2-4 16-window MultiViewers, Frame Syncs & Format Converters on all inputs and processing & color correction on all inputs and outputs. Furthermore, Carbonite Ultra follows Ross Video’s Software Defined Production philosophy, meaning more features will be introduced via free-of-charge software updates and new software-licensed functions, yet to be announced, will take Carbonite Ultra beyond a production switcher. In fact, Carbonite Ultra’s next software release will unlock 12G/UHD support for 2ME & 3ME systems.

Carbonite Ultra replaces the original Carbonite series of switchers which includes Carbonite, Carbonite Plus and Carbonite MultiMedia.

Commenting on the launch, Nigel Spratling, VP of Production Switchers and Servers,points to Carbonite Ultra as yet another important Ross innovation. “Built on a great tradition of groundbreaking technology, reliability and value for money, the Carbonite Ultra takes midsize production switcher performance into a different orbit. I am incredibly proud of what our Design Team have managed to achieve”.

Ross Video will be proudly demonstrating the Carbonite Ultra throughout IBC on stand 11.C10.

Ross powers video productions for billions of global viewers daily with the industry’s widest range of smart production solutions. Ross makes it easy to create compelling news, weather and sports broadcasts, engaging material for sports stadium screens, entertainment shows and rock concerts, educational institutions, legislative assemblies, corporate applications and inspiring content for houses of worship.

Ross solutions have impressed the audiences and marketing partners of NBC Sunday Night Football, Eurosport, BBC World, Google, YouTube, Space London, and China’s eSports powerhouse VSPN. Ross delivers an unrivalled range of products and services comprising virtual studios, real-time motion graphics, cameras, robotic camera systems, production switchers, video servers, infrastructure and routers, social media management, newsroom systems, and mobile live events.

Information on Ross Video’s new product launches and updates can be found on our media site here: rossvideo.com/media.

