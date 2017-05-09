Ronald P. Holmes, Senior Accounts Receivable Manager for Data Xu Inc., to Receive Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship From MFM-BCCA

Ronald P. Holmes Jr., Senior Accounts Receivable Manager for DataXu Inc., has been selected to receive the 2017 Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship from Media Financial Management Association (MFM) and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association.

Now in its sixth year, the scholarship will cover the major expenses associated with attending the association’s 57th annual conference, Media Finance Focus 2017, being held May 22-24 at The Hyatt Grand Cypress in Orlando Florida.

Steve McIntosh, an executive at A.H. Belo Corp, was regarded as a forward-thinking member of the media industry and an active member of both MFM and BCCA until his tragic passing in 2011. To honor his many contributions and to help inspire rising stars in the media industry's financial departments, the scholarship is awarded to someone under 35 years of age with fewer than five years of industry experience.

This year’s recipient, Ronald P. Holmes Jr., has served as Senior Accounts Receivable Manager for Boston-based DataXu Inc., a leading provider of programmatic marketing solutions, since May of last year. Prior to joining a marketing software organization, Holmes spent two years as a Senior Credit Analyst at SONOS and three years in credit analysis posts at EMC Corporation. He received a B.S. Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in finance from Worcester State University.

When nominating Holmes for the scholarship, DataXu’s Controller, Matthew Sarbanis, cited the candidate’s success in implementing a “remarkable turnaround” of the company’s accounts receivable program, which resulted in a dramatic improvement in its DSO – days sales outstanding. Holmes also became involved in BCCA and NYMCG, the New York Media Credit Group, as part of ensuring the company’s performance was in keeping with industry benchmarks. “Considering this is Ron’s first exposure to this industry, it is extraordinary how quickly he has picked up the nuances of the advertising technology space,” added Sarbanis.

“Ron Holmes demonstrates many of the characteristics that endeared us to Steve McIntosh,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “His commitment to achieving excellence in credit and collections practices remind us of Steve’s dedication and love for this work; and through opportunities like this scholarship, we look forward to supporting Ron’s emergence as an industry leader.”

Media Finance Focus 2017 serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises.

About Media Finance Focus 2017

MFM-BCCA’s 57th annual conference will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will also provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. Media Finance Focus 2017 will also offer a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2017 and an online registration form may be found on the conference website: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.