Romania's Pro TV upgrades further with Calrec's Artemis Beam

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 5 December 2016 -- Signalling Calrec Audio's growing momentum in the Romanian television marketplace, Pro TV has upgraded its extensive Calrec installation with a brand-new Artemis Beam audio console.

Pro TV is one of Romania's most popular private TV channels, reaching around 99 percent of the country's viewing population with a broad array of news and entertainment programming. The broadcaster's Pro TV News not only received an International Emmy Award in 2008, but also is considered to be one of the most popular newscasts in Romania.

"For years now, Calrec has been one of our trusted partners. We know we can count on the reliability, ease of use, and high-quality sound output of Calrec audio desks," said Octavian Diac, studios coordinator, Pro TV. "The new Artemis Beam audio consoles are allowing us to achieve new levels of routing and processing capacity for the locally produced shows that represent almost half of our programming lineup."

Based in Bucharest, the Pro TV operation relies on numerous previous-generation Calrec Audio consoles. The 340-channel Artemis Beam replaces a 10-year-old Calrec Sigma console that had been in use in the main studio and will now be reassigned for auxiliary studio use.

"We are pleased to be extending our ongoing partnership with Pro TV, one of Romania's most-watched and highly respected broadcasters," said Michael Reddick, international sales manager, Calrec Audio. "The fact that Pro TV is willing to redeploy its 10-year-old Sigma rather than retire it speaks volumes about the reliability and high quality of our consoles."

Calrec also counts RDS/RCS, Digisport, and Romanian National Television among its growing installed base in Romania.

# # #

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.

A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.

For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec_Pro-TV.jpg

Photo Caption: Cristian Gaia, Pro TV sound technician, operates the network's new Artemis Beam console.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Romania's Pro TV upgrades further with @CalrecAudio Artemis Beam - https://goo.gl/0ZI6tq

Follow Calrec Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudio

https://twitter.com/calrecaudio

https://plus.google.com/102572846535413923466/posts

http://www.linkedin.com/company/calrec-audio-ltd

https://www.flickr.com/photos/calreccommunity/

https://www.youtube.com/user/CalrecCommunity