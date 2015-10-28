Rokerlive Launches Live Streaming Series ‘Camila’s Code’ Starring Camila Alves

NEW YORK, NY, October 28, 2015 – One of the nation’s leading production companies Al Roker Entertainment revealed a new division under RokerLabs today called RokerLive and announced its first celebrity live streamed interactive show with lifestyle expert and entrepreneur Camila Alves.

"Camila’s Code" is a cooking and lifestyle show that will air on mobile devices and desktops and teach viewers how to do quick short cuts and DIYs. Being a busy on-the-go mom of three and wife to actor Matthew McConaughey, Camila has become an expert in breaking the code on simplifying recipes and homemade crafts. Each week, the lifestyle expert will let viewers into her life to demonstrate some of the best secrets she has learned to keeping things entertaining and organized.

“This is going to be fun,” said Camila Alves. “We are all so busy and constantly trying to save time and balance everything. I love finding ways to add a new twist to an old recipe or DIY project and while I’ve been sharing my tips and tricks with other moms and friends, I am excited that I can now share these with more people through these easy to access videos.”

The live show will air weekly and the first test show will debut on Wednesday, October 28, 2015 at 10 a.m. CST / 11 a.m. EST on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/iamcamilaalves. The shows will average 15-20 minutes but with live streaming, anything can happen.

“Camila is adored by everyone and such a perfect choice to live stream a show,” said Al Roker, CEO of Al Roker Entertainement. “Who better to demonstrate quick recipes and crafts for kids than a busy working mom of three young kids and I bet she has some things you’ve never seen before.”

RokerLive is the first mover mobile hub dedicated to original live stream content and commerce for consumers and is part of RokerLabs. RokerLabs is a talent accelerator and “test kitchen” for different types of technology advanced programs such as livestreaming.