Rohde & Schwarz Hosting Series of Repacking Advanced Technology Events

Munich, February 14, 2017 — From March 6th through March 9th, premier transmitter, test and measurement and studio equipment manufacturer, Rohde & Schwarz USA, will host a series of educational events throughout the U.S. The Repacking Advanced Technology Events (RATE) are directed at broadcasters and any technical personnel involved in transitioning a TV station to a new channel as a result of the FCC Spectrum Act. (The Act mandates that 1,200 repacked U.S. TV stations be fully operational with a new transmitter in 2019. Repacking refers to the process of reassigning broadcast TV channels to a smaller portion of the TV band to free up spectrum for wireless use.)

“By bringing together some of the most trusted and experienced names in broadcast TV technology during this dynamic time, we aim to provide solid counsel and clarify questions on a wide range of technical and industry-related topics,” said Erik Balladares, Director of Broadcast & Media Division, Rohde & Schwarz. “Our goal is that each attendee take away as much operational knowledge that would take them a month of networking and meetings to gather on their own.”

Technical papers will be presented each morning in a local Rohde & Schwarz office, with an opportunity to visit an installation in the afternoon for a first-hand view of best practices in operation. Amongst the companies to present technical papers collaborating to this event Dielectric (Columbia), ERI (Burbank), RFS (Dallas), LS Telcom, Hanson, Marsand. “It’s important to show collaboration amongst players in the industry for a successful transition,” added Balladares.

*An FCC representative will be on hand at each event to discuss in-depth questions and concerns regarding the transition and the post-auction process.

Each RATE event will include seminars addressing:

Transmission efficiency

Transition scenarios and project management tasks

Key elements of ATSC 3.0

Antenna and RF System consideration

Installation challenges and how to complete the repack in 39 months

Keep your coverage before and after changing channel – presented by LS Telcom

In addition to an increased overall technical knowledge, RATE will provide a selection of sneak product previews.

Dates and Location Details:

March 6, 2017 – Rohde & Schwarz Headquarters and Service Center - 6821 Benjamin Franklin Drive, Columbia, MD.

March 8th 2017 - Rohde & Schwarz - 1500 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 100, Flower Mound, TX.

March 9th 2017 - Rohde & Schwarz - 2255 N. Ontario Street, Suite 150, Burbank, CA.

For event registration:

http://bit.ly/2lzxUvl

A full schedule is available upon registration.

* There will be an FCC representative in person during the event in Maryland; and an FCC representative will participate via video call to the events in Texas and California.

Press contacts:

Europe (headquarters): Phone: +49 89 4129 E-mail: press@rohde-schwarz.com

North America: Pam Sanders, Phone: +1 410 910 7908, E-mail: pam.sanders@rsa.rohde-schwarz.com

Asia Pacific: Wen Shi Tong, Phone: +65 6 307-0029, E-mail: press.apac@rohde-schwarz.com

Contacts for readers:

Customer Support Europe, Africa, Middle East: +49 89 4129 12345

customersupport@rohde-schwarz.com

Customer Support North America: +1 888 TEST RSA (+1 888 837 87 72)

customer.support@rsa.rohde-schwarz.com

Customer Support Latin America: +1 410 910 79 88

customersupport.la@rohde-schwarz.com

Customer Support Asia Pacific: +65 65 13 04 88

customersupport.asia@rohde-schwarz.com

Customer Support China: +86 800 810 8228 or +86 400 650 5896

customersupport.china@rohde-schwarz.com

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz electronics group offers innovative solutions in all fields of wireless communications as well as in IT security. Founded more than 80 years ago, the independent company has an extensive sales and service network with subsidiaries and representatives in more than 70 countries. On June 30, 2016, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 10,000 employees.The group achieved a net revenue of approximately Euro 1.92 billion in the 2015/2016 fiscal year (July to June).The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and also has strong regional hubs in Asia and the USA.

R&S ® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the Internet at http://www.press.rohde-schwarz.com.