Robert Rodriguez's Original Interview Series Now on iTunes including All-New Episode with Robert Zemeckis

EL REY NETWORK'S GROUNDBREAKING INTERVIEW SERIES,

‘EL REY NETWORK PRESENTS: THE DIRECTOR’S CHAIR’

DEBUTS ON iTUNES TODAY

iTunes.com/DirectorsChair

Free Pre-Air Installment with Legendary Filmmaker Robert Zemeckis in Advance of Network’s May 31st Premiere

iTunes Exclusive Featurette with Robert Rodriguez: https://www.facebook.com/iTunesUS/videos/10153250590075803/

Austin, TX – May 19, 2015– El Rey Network announced today the launch of their original series “El Rey Network Presents: The Director’s Chair” on iTunes. The hour-long series features the industry's most notable directors engaging in a revealing and unexpected exchange with filmmaker and El Rey Network founder, Robert Rodriguez. Episodes at launch will include the previously-aired Quentin Tarantino Volumes 1 & 2 (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, From Dusk Till Dawn), John Carpenter (Halloween, Escape from L.A., They Live) Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy, The Strain), Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather, The Conversation, Apocalypse Now); and Luis Valdez (La Bamba, Zoot Suit).

The upcoming all-new installment featuring Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, “Tales from the Crypt”) will be available exclusively on iTunes two weeks prior to its on-air premiere, currently set for May 31st at 8:00pm ET on El Rey Network. All subsequent episodes will be available day after air, on iTunes and other digital platforms.

“El Rey Network Presents: The Director's Chair" is a series of hour-long specials featuring candid and insightful one-on-one interviews between Rodriguez and some of cinema's most iconic filmmakers.

"El Rey Network Presents: The Director's Chair" is produced for El Rey Network by Troublemaker Studios and Skip Film in association with FactoryMade Ventures. Executive producers are Robert Rodriguez, Skip Chaisson, John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa.

About El Rey Network

El Rey Network is a 24-hour English language network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites the most culturally diverse generation in history through fearless, badass and original content that awakens the renegade in everyone. The network's action-packed content is anchored by original signature dramas, feature films, grindhouse genre, cult classic action, and horror/sci-fi. El Rey Network LLC (www.elreynetwork.com) is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.