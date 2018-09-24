Robert De Niro to Keynote 2018 NAB Show New York

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- Actor, producer and director Robert De Niro will headline the Opening Keynote event on Wednesday, October 17 at NAB Show New York. In a Q&A with “Deadline Hollywood” Contributing Editor Dade Hayes, De Niro will discuss the future of film and entertainment, drawing on his four decades in the entertainment business.

NAB Show New York is produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and will be held October 17-18 at the Javits Convention Center.

Robert De Niro launched his motion picture career in “The Wedding Party” in 1969. In 1974, he won the New York Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actor in “Bang the Drum Slowly” and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for “The Godfather, Part II.” In 1980 he won his second Oscar, as Best Actor, for “Raging Bull.” Additionally, De Niro has earned Academy Award nominations for his work in “Taxi Driver,” “The Deer Hunter,” “Awakenings,” the remake of “Cape Fear” and “Silver Linings Playbook.” He directed “A Bronx Tale” in 1993 and “The Good Shepherd” in 2006.

In 2009, De Niro received the Kennedy Center Honor for his distinguished acting and the Stanley Kubrick Award from the BAFTA Britannia Awards. He was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards and served as the jury president of the 64th Cannes Film Festival.

“Robert De Niro is a legendary actor, producer and director whose work spans decades and genres,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “We’re honored to welcome him to this year’s NAB Show New York as he shares his insight and distinguished experience with attendees.”

De Niro co-founded Tribeca Productions with Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff. Through the production company, De Niro develops projects on which he serves in a combination of capacities, including producer, director and actor. Some examples include "A Bronx Tale," "The Good Shepherd," "The Wizard of Lies" and "Thunderheart." Through the company, De Niro also co-founded the Tribeca Film Festival. The annual event brings together visionaries across industries and diverse audiences to celebrate the power of storytelling.

De Niro’s next projects include Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” for Netflix, in which he stars and is producing with Scorsese. De Niro also will co-star in Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming “Joker,” based on the DC Comics character. (Robert De Niro photo credit: copyright Brigitte Lacombe, provided by NAB.)

About NAB Show New York

Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show New York will be held October 17-18, 2018 at the Javits Convention Center. With more than 14,000 attendees and 300+ exhibitors, NAB Show New York showcases the best in next-generation technology for media, entertainment and telecom professionals with conferences and workshops focused on television, film, satellite, online video, live events, podcasting, advertising, corporate A/V, production and post.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.