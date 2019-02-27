RME to Host Audio Networking Solutions Workshop at Westlake Pro THIS WEDNESDAY

Monday, February 25, 2019 — North Hollywood, California, February 25, 2019 – Premium German interface manufacturer RME and German converter company Ferrofish will host a workshop titled “Unraveling Audio Networking: An In-Depth Look at Dante, AVB and MADI,” at Westlake Pro in North Hollywood, California, this Wednesday February 27 from 12-3pm PST.

Derek Badala, who serves as Director of Sales for Synthax, RME and Ferrofish’s distributor, will host the workshop, discussing the new go-to systems and delving into the advantages each system has to offer, explaining how to best employ them in your setup. Additionally, attendees can RSVP and check in for a chance to win an RME Digiface Dante (a $1,499 value). To RSVP, click here.

AVIXA members will receive two Certified Technology Specialists renewal units for attending the workshop.

“RME continues to be on the forefront of audio networking,” Badala said. “While these systems might be new to some users, they offer a plethora of benefits, including minimizing setup times and working with less cables, not to mention they are easy to operate. This workshop will focus what each system has to offer and help you find which system best suits your needs.”

Leaders in Audio Networking

RME and Ferrofish are both on the forefront of audio networking, offering a slew of products that help make integrater and audio pro’s jobs even simpler. The M-32 AD Pro and M-32 DA Pro are two high-end, 32-channel 192 kHz converters that boast an AVB interface based on the open network standard IEEE 802. The Digitface Dante and Digiface AVB are the latest additions to RME’s highly acclaimed Digiface line of audio interfaces. The Ferrofish’s PULSE 16 DX is a Dante compatible version of the company’s popular PULSE line of 16-channel, AD/DA, MADI and ADAT converters. All these products will be on showcase during the Westlake Pro workshop.

To RSVP to attend the event, visit https://westlakepro.com/events/rme/

For more information on RME, visit http://www.rme-usa.com/

For more information on Ferrofish, visit https://ferrofish.com/en/

About Synthax, Incorporated

Synthax Inc. is the exclusive USA distributor for RME digital audio solutions, Ferrofish advanced audio applications, myMix audio products, and ALVA cableware. We supply a nationwide network of dealers with these products for professional audio, broadcast, music industry, commercial audio, theater, military and government applications. For additional information, visit the company online at http://www.synthax.com.