R.L. Drake and Blonder Tongue GOVERNMENT VIDEO EXPO 2014 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW -- Booth 329

At the Government Video Expo 2014, R.L. Drake and Blonder Tongue will bring a comprehensive portfolio of transcoding and encoding solutions designed to increase efficiency and reliability for broadcasters and pro AV professionals.

Product Introduction From Blonder Tongue

Scalable Transcoder Encoder Platform (STEP)

Blonder Tongue's new Scalable Transcoder Encoder Platform (STEP) will be shown at Government Video Expo.

STEP is a 1RU, 2RU, or 3RU integrated system that performs scalable video processing to help operators meet the latest video requirements and migrate to next-generation video network architecture. The flexible platform supports multiple video quality encoding bit rates, multiple audio formats, and text scrolling. STEP is compatible with any industry media server or digital rights management software, and can be easily integrated into CDN providers, offering users a tailored solution based on customer needs.

Product Introductions From R.L. Drake

PEG-NE24-IP Single HD-SDI MPEG Encoder

At the Government Video Expo, Drake will provide a preview of the PEG-NE24-IP, a new stand-alone, single HD-SDI input MPEG-2 and H.264 digital encoder designed to support public, education, and government (PEG) channels carrying local public access, school event, and municipal government programming. The new encoder is expected to ship in Q4 of 2014.

Using the PEG-NE24-IP encoder, operators can efficiently transport SD and HD video and audio signals over existing HFC networks, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated links or bandwidth-hungry analog sub-band solutions. The encoder sends signals from a local origination site back to the headend or hub location, so they can be multiplexed and broadcast, making it ideal for multipoint distribution applications.

DSE 2 PLUS Dual Multiplexing Encoder

Drake will also showcase the DSE 2 PLUS dual multiplexing encoder at the Government Video Expo 2014. By combining encoding and QAM modulation capabilities within a single RU, the DSE 2 PLUS dramatically simplifies HD video distribution.

Utilizing the DSE 2 PLUS, operators can digitally encode two uncompressed HDMI, high-resolution component video or VGA inputs to MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 (H.264). The DSE 2 PLUS uses an internal multiplexing QAM modulator and low-noise upconverter to enable the distribution of two HD programs over existing legacy fiber and coaxial networks while providing superior reliability and consistent performance. Leveraging the bandwidth savings provided by the encoder, operators can deliver twice as many HD programs or multiple channels at half the bandwidth, enabling them to realize significant cost savings and additional revenue opportunities.

EH244 Series Encoder Host Chassis

At the Government Video Expo 2014, Drake will highlight the EH244 Series encoder host chassis. The EH244 offers a variety of configurable output options, making it the ideal solution for housing MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/H.264 video encoders. Utilizing the flexible and scalable encoder chassis, operators can deploy any combination of Drake's popular HD or SD encoder modules, including the HDE24, SDE24, and SDI24.

Compatibility with existing equipment, affordable pricing, and a small footprint ensures that the EH244 chassis can easily be integrated into any infrastructure. From a compact 2RU chassis, the EH244 is capable of hosting up to six encoder modules and an internal multiplexer that allows users to create custom program multiplexes and output them in RF QAM, ASI, or IP.

By enabling operators to choose output options based on specific needs and requirements, the EH244 lowers capital expenses while providing a future-proof solution. All chassis include an RJ-45 Ethernet management port and an ASI data port for low data rate applications such as EAS, as well as DTA set-top box control data to support Drake's All-Digital Bandwidth Recovery Solution. A quad ASI option is available for applications that require ASI for program stream distribution.

Company Overviews

Headquartered in Ohio, R.L. Drake is an American cable TV institution that has been designing and building innovative end-to-end communications systems and video engineering components for over 65 years. Drake Digital headends are deployed in demanding locations worldwide. Commercial, government, and MSO customers of all sizes use Drake Digital systems. Drake arms multichannel service providers with the technical solutions they need to effectively compete in the residential, enterprise, and hospitality environments.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) together with R.L. Drake Holdings, LLC -- its wholly owned subsidiary -- offer customers more than 130 years of combined engineering and manufacturing excellence with solid histories of delivering reliable, quality products. As a leader in the field of cable television communications, the Company provides system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, IPTV, institutional, and professional video markets with comprehensive solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The Company designs, manufactures, sells, and supports an equipment portfolio of standard- and high-definition digital video solutions, as well as core analog video and high-speed data solutions for distribution over coax, fiber, and IP networks. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com and www.rldrake.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/BlonderTongue/BlonderTongue_STEP.jpg

Caption: New Blonder Tongue Scalable Transcoder Encoder Platform (STEP)

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Drake/Drake_PEGNE24IP.jpg

Caption: New Drake PEG-NE24-IP Encoder

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Drake/Drake-DSE_2_PLUS.jpg

Caption: Drake DSE 2 PLUS

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Drake/Drake_Encoder_Host.jpg

Caption: Drake EH244 Series Encoder Host Chassis