Ritter Communications Expands Use of OpenVault Platform

Hoboken, NJ; November 5, 2018 – OpenVault, a leading provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators, today announced an expansion of its relationship with Ritter Communications that will better position Ritter to understand customers’ usage needs and to right-size customers to specific optimal bandwidth packages.

Ritter Communications is a leading local independent provider of advanced internet, phone, video and hosted solutions to businesses, residents and wholesale customers in Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri. Ritter will utilize OpenVault’s Rating & Charging module to manage quotas and subscriber HSD usage; deploy flexible service product/packages; and ultimately, provide optimal bandwidth service for both average and power-users alike.

“As a long-standing beneficiary of OpenVault’s broadband analytics expertise, we are looking forward to the positive results that the Rating & Charging module will bring to our customers’ experiences,” states Trent Taylor, Residential Product Manager for Ritter Communications. “Ritter Communications invests heavily in the communities we serve by deploying a best-in-class network and a world-class customer experience. OpenVault’s solutions will more accurately match customers with speeds and packages to meet their specific needs.”

Larry Foland, OpenVault’s EVP – Global Business Development, states, “The expansion of our relationship with Ritter Communications underscores how our innovative solutions are helping our operator customers succeed in a rapidly evolving and competitive marketplace. We look forward to the positive results that the Rating & Charging module will enable Ritter to achieve.”