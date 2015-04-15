Riedel's STX-200 Professional Skype Interface Now Shipping With New Applications, Extended Software Features, and AES67 Interfacing

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 13, 2015 -- Riedel's STX-200 broadcast-grade professional Skype interface brings any Skype user worldwide into professional broadcast workflows. The reliable, 1 RU, single-box solution allows broadcasters to engage with both reporters and viewers in live programming and now comes with improved and easy-to-use management and control software, as well as AES67 Interfacing.

The updated Skype TX Control software provides customers with the ability to manage multiple Skype TX channels from a single user interface. Other parameters that the software manages include stream resolution, aspect ratios, FPS, logo overlays, and various audio options. Riedel's STX-200 also offers unique device monitoring functions, such as temperature measurement and system status, that can be monitored by means of Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP).

"We have only scratched the surface of how this amazing device will be used to create new workflows for broadcasters and build community for organizations from small businesses to major sports leagues," said Lars Höhmann, Skype & MediorNet product manager at Riedel Communications. "Just last month, Real Madrid used a Riedel-supplied STX-200 solution, including a MediorNet signal transport backbone and Artist intercoms, to facilitate a live two-way exchange between players and their fans from around the world."

Licensed by Microsoft, the STX-200 offers broadcast-quality HD-SDI and balanced XLR audio I/Os. Previously, users relied on consumer PCs running common Skype clients that then needed to be integrated with scan and HDMI-to-SDI converters to produce content suitable for air. Further, audio dropouts and menu pop-ups on the live feed are avoided with this dedicated solution. Broadcast-grade audio interfaces include a two-channel balanced analog audio XLR input and output, as well as SDI embedded audio. Other features include a Gigabit Ethernet connection, a user-interface connection via DisplayPort, USB ports for accessories, and GPI/Os.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-STX-200.zip

Photo Caption: Riedel STX-200 Professional Skype Interface