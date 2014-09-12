Riedel's STX-200 Brings Skype Capabilities to Live Broadcast and Production Workflows

Microsoft-Licensed Solution Opens Door to Greater Volume and Variety of Live Content, Enabling More Powerful Viewer Engagement

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 12, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced the release of the STX-200 broadcast-grade professional interface, which brings any Skype(R) user worldwide into the professional broadcast environment. The new Riedel product meets broadcasters' increasing need for a reliable single-box solution that enables them to engage both reporters and viewers in live programming.

Licensed by Microsoft(R), the STX-200 is more than a stand-alone broadcast-grade solution that leverages Skype to bring live content directly from reporters to the on-air production. Riedel's STX-200 integrates Skype into the intercom solution, providing even more powerful, flexible applications and workflows. The unit offers broadcast-quality HD-SDI and balanced XLR audio I/Os and is packaged with professional Microsoft Skype TX software. The solution's broad feature set includes remote management and monitoring of Skype calls.

"We are very proud of the result of this collaboration with Microsoft," said Thomas Riedel, CEO of Riedel Communications. "By enabling use of a tremendous volume of new content, the STX-200 will change the way broadcasters interact and engage with their viewers. Broadcasters now have live access to quality video from the more than 300 million regular Skype users around the world, and the STX-200 equips them to take the best of this content to engage the imaginations and minds of their audiences."

The STX-200 offers professional video interfaces including an SDI (SD/HD) input and SDI (SD/HD) output with a sync input. The unit's broadcast-grade audio interfaces include a two-channel balanced analog audio XLR input and output, as well as SDI embedded audio. Within a robust housing designed for the rigors of broadcast and production, the STX-200 features a Gigabit Ethernet connection, a user-interface connection via HDMI, USB ports for accessories, and GPIs.

Riedel's STX-200 will be available for live demonstrations during IBC2014.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

