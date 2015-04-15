Riedel's Smartpanel Now Available With Choice of Intercom Apps

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 13, 2015 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that the RSP-2318 Smartpanel is now available with a choice of three intercom apps, each with a range of connectivity options to meet specific user requirements. As the world's first Smartpanel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface, the RSP-2318 offers features and capabilities that enrich the user experience and change the way broadcasters and A/V professionals communicate.

The RSP-2318 Smartpanel itself includes three high-resolution, multitouch color displays; premium-quality stereo audio; a multilingual character set; and standard matrix connectivity via RAVENNA/AES67 or AVB in just 1 RU. The units are easily software upgradable should requirements change. These features make the Smartpanel a powerful user interface that can be further expanded through the use of apps.

"Early customer feedback indicated that we needed to provide apps that would have different connectivity options to meet the needs of different users," said Christian Diehl, product manager, Matrix Intercom at Riedel Communications. "With three editions of the intercom app for our Smartpanel, we can now provide exactly what our customers need and keep the costs low. With the new app concept, we don't expect customers to pay for features that they do not need. I am very excited about this new approach and the future apps we will provide for the Smartpanel."

With the "BASIC" app, users have 12 intercom keys and connectivity to RAVENNA/AES67 or AVB. The "PLUS" app also has 12 intercom keys and adds an analog audio port for 4-wire integration and three GPI/O's. The "PRO" app has 18 intercom keys and two analog audio ports for 4-wire integration, three GPI/O's, and the ability to connect an independent second headset. All three units can be expanded via an integrated options slot and are ready for add-ons as well as additional intercom and non-intercom apps. Riedel's intercom app can be quickly and easily upgraded to the desired edition, without changing any hardware components.

The RSP-2318 Smartpanel can be integrated into any existing Riedel installation. Support for new and legacy systems ensures smooth interoperability among all Riedel intercom systems, including the Artist, Tango, and Performer products.

