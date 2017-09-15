Riedel's New MediorNet MicroN IP App Creates BrIPge to IP Workflows

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 15, 2017 -- Building on the concept of software-enabled hardware, Riedel has again extended MediorNet MicroN's capabilities through the introduction of a new app. IBC2017 is the stage for the global launch of the MicroN IP App, a new interface that creates a seamless bridge between MediorNet and IP networks.



The MicroN IP App supports SMPTE ST 2110/AES67-compliant video and audio as well as baseband video (SDI) and audio (MADI). In combination with all the built-in glue features -- including audio embedding/de-embedding, frame sync, sample rate conversion, audio/video delay, signal routing, and on-screen display -- the MicroN IP App turns the device into a universal tool for all IP-interfacing needs. At the same time, the device can be fully networked with all existing MediorNet products. MicroN IP applications range from a stand-alone SDI-to-IP converter to a fully networked system with numerous different IP gateways and baseband inputs and outputs.



"The MicroN IP App is really the inevitable next step for the MediorNet ecosystem as we move ever closer to an IP future," said Dr. Lars Höhmann, Product Manager at Riedel Communications. "With several I/O options and complete flexibility in placement, MicroN IP can create IP endpoints anywhere in an installation to create a truly hybrid signal-transport and processing environment."



The MicroN IP App includes support for up to four MediorNet high-speed links, up to four SMPTE 2110-20 inputs and outputs, four baseband 3G-SDI signals, and eight 3G-SDI outputs. Four of these outputs are dedicated to monitoring the SMPTE ST 2110-20 streams.



Also supported are up to 128 channels of AES67 audio, two optical MADI ports, and sync I/O. MicroN IP is fully compliant with NMOS device discovery/registration and connection management or can be manually configured when used with non-NMOS devices, including SDP file import/export. Control can be achieved via MediorWorks software or through NMOS.



About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany and employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.



