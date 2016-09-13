Riedel Teams With Cisco to Explore Benefits of Cisco Media Blueprint Platform

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 9, 2016 -- Riedel Communications today announced that they have entered into an agreement with Cisco to explore new ways to use the Cisco Media Blueprint platform to enhance their respective businesses. The agreement creates a framework by which Riedel and Cisco can explore collaborative opportunities.

The Cisco Media Blueprint platform automates the process of moving massive amounts of media content to the right people, at the right time, in the right format. This digital media logistics platform is an IP-based, virtualized combination of solutions and network infrastructure that removes the barriers between content production, storage, and distribution. The result is a broadcast production and distribution environment in which innovation is as easy as adding off-the-shelf Cisco networking equipment or deploying a new application within a virtual machine. Available today, these applications increase efficiency and enable new ways to generate revenue in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

"At Riedel we have been embracing broadcast and IP standards across our product lines for many years now," said Jake Dodson, Director of Product Management at Riedel Communications. "So when it came time to look at how we were going to continue our innovation cross an evolving synchronized IP fabric, Cisco was the obvious choice of a great company to partner with."

"The Cisco Media Blueprint platform leverages the mainstream Cisco product portfolio and applies industry specific expertise and partnerships," said John Dorval, Area Vice President, Service Provider Sales, Cisco. "The application-aware network infrastructure, built specifically for broadcasters, orchestrates the critical interface between applications, storage, distribution channels, and consumers. We welcome Riedel as an industry partner and look forward to the innovation we can create together."

The companies are demonstrating their progress at IBC2016 on the Riedel booth 10.A31 and the Cisco booth 1.A71.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany and employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

